विश्वविद्यालय:कोरोना से परीक्षा में देरी, डिग्री छपने में लगेगा समय, 25 नवंबर नहीं अब फरवरी में होगा दीक्षांत समारोह

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  • 47 साल से बंद परंपरा 2018 में हुई थी शुरू, पिछले साल से ही 25 नवंबर तय हुई थी तारीख

डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर विश्वविद्यालय में हर साल 25 नवंबर को दीक्षांत समारोह कराने की परंपरा दूसरे साल ही नहीं निभाई जा सकेगी। इसकी मुख्य वजह कोरोना संक्रमण का असर है। दरअसल, इस बार कोरोना के कारण 15 मार्च से विश्वविद्यालय में कक्षाएं लगना बंद हो गई थीं।

बाद में लागू हुए लॉकडाउन के कारण विश्वविद्यालय पूरी तरह से बंद रहा। शासन द्वारा जारी की गई गाइडलाइन के बाद सितंबर माह में ओपन बुक पद्धति से विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षा तो हुई लेकिन उसका रिजल्ट अभी जाकर घोषित हो सका है।

बैकलॉग परीक्षा चल रही है तो आउटगोइंग विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षा भी होनी है और फिर उनका भी रिजल्ट घोषित होना है। इसी के बाद कुल पास आउट विद्यार्थियों को दीक्षांत समारोह में डिग्री दी जाएंगी।

ऐसे में अब इतना समय ही नहीं है कि पासआउट विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षा आनन-फानन में पूरी कराकर उनका रिजल्ट भी घोषित कर दिया जाए और फिर डिग्रियां भी छाप दी जाएं। इसके साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण भी फिर से फैलना शुरू हो गया है। ऐसे में सभी परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने तय किया है कि इस बार दीक्षांत समारोह 25 नवंबर को आयोजित नहीं किया जाएगा।

दीक्षांत समारोह अब फरवरी 2020 में करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। तब तक सभी परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट खोल दिए जाएंगे और आउटगोइंग विद्यार्थियों की बैक की परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट भी आ जाएंगे और डिग्रियां भी छप जाएंगी।

इसके बाद परंपरा अनुसार दीक्षांत समारोह के लिए विद्यार्थियों के पंजीयन होंगे और फिर यह भी तय होगा कि किस तरह से इस बार का दीक्षांत समारोह होगा और कौन-कौन अतिथि रहेंगे।

समिति ने निर्णय लिया है, फरवरी में

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण अंतिम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं देरी सी हुईं, जिसके रिजल्ट तो आने लगे हैं, लेकिन डिग्रियां बनने में समय लगेगा। लिहाजा विवि की कमेटी ने बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया है कि 25 नवंबर 2020 को होने वाला दीक्षांत समारोह फरवरी 2021 में होगा।
संतोष सोहगौरा,
कुलसचिव, सागर विवि

