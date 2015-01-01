पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:दीनदयाल नगर मुक्तिधाम में बाउंड्रीवाॅल बनाने एवं सौंदर्यकरण किए जाने की मांग

सागर17 मिनट पहले
  • मकरोनिया विकास समिति ने नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री को सौंपा ज्ञापन

मकरोनिया विकास समिति ने दीनदयाल नगर मुक्तिधाम की बाउंड्री वाल का निर्माण तथा सौंदर्य करण कराए जाने की मांग की है इस मांग को लेकर समिति पदाधिकारियों ने नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री भूपेंद्र शाह से मुलाकात कर ज्ञापन सौंपा ज्ञापन में समिति के अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र सिंह गम्भीरिया ने कहा है कि दीनदयाल नगर स्थित मुक्तिधाम की बाउंड्रीवाल निर्माण, हैंडपंप की गहराई बढ़वाने एवं मुक्ति धाम का सौंदर्यीकरण करवाया जाए।

मुक्तिधाम में नगरपालिका के लगभग 7 वार्डों से नगरवासी अंतिम संस्कार के लिए आते हैं।

मुक्ति धाम के जीर्णोद्धार के लिए नगरवासियों द्वारा सहयोग भी किया गया था। समिति द्वारा पौधरोपण भी किया गया है। किंतु बाउंड्रीवाल न होने के कारण जानवरों द्वारा पौधों को नुकसान पहुंचाया जाता है। नगरपालिका द्वारा जो हैंडपंप लगवाया गया है उसकी गहराई कम होने से केवल बरसात एवं ठंड के कुछ समय तक ही पानी रहता है। ज्ञापन सौंपने वालों में समिति के हरिहर मिश्रा, तेजसिंह ठाकुर, डालचंद रजक, कृष्णा सिंह गोरा, अंकुर नामदेव, राहुल रिछावर, संतोष रजक शामिल हैं।

