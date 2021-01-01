पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन में विसंगतियां:20 वार्ड में सड़क के दोनों ओर की जमीन के रेट में अंतर

सागर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
फाइल फोटो।
  • मूल्यांकन समिति कर रही गाइडलाइन का आंकलन, खामियां को दूर करने की तैयारी
  • कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन की तीन बड़ी खामीं, जिन्हेंं इस बार दुरुस्त करना चाहिए

1 अप्रैल से लागू होने वाली कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन के लिए अधिकारियों द्वारा कवायदें की जा रही है। जिनकी जांच के बाद उन्हें जिला मूल्यांकन समिति के सामने रखा जाएगा, लेकिन पिछले कुछ वर्षों से चली आ रही गाइडलाइन में विसंगतियों को अभी तक दूर नहीं किया गया है, जिसके कारण जमीन की खरीद-बिक्री करने वाले को जमीन, मकान, दुकानें आदि बेचने में कई दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है।

फिलहाल वर्ष 2021-22 की कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन को दुरुस्त करने के लिए महापंजीयक ने 30 जनवरी को बैठक ली थी, जिसमें जिला पंजीयक से कहा है कि अलग-अलग ब्लॉकों से आ रहे प्रस्तावों का अवलोकन करें।

लक्ष्मीपुरा और बरियाघाट वार्ड में संपत्ति रेट अलग-अलग

शहर में सभी वार्डों की सीमाएं एक-दूसरे से मिलती हैं। इसमें 20 वार्ड ऐसे हैं, जिसकी सीमाएं एक सड़क के दोनों ओर अलग-अलग हैं। यानी सड़क के इस ओर अगर लक्ष्मीपुरा लगता है तो दूसरी ओर बरियाघाट वार्ड हैं। यहां आमने-सामने के मकानों कीमतें अलग-अलग हैं। कहीं कम है तो कहीं ज्यादा।

यह मिलेगी राहत
अगर बरियाघाट वार्ड में प्लॉट की कीमत 2000 वर्गफीट है और उसी के सामने वाले प्लॉट (सड़क के उस ओर) की कीमत 2500 हैं, तो ऐसे में खरीदी-बिक्री करने वाले को राहत मिलेगी।

कई एरिया कमर्शियल फिर भी रजिस्ट्रियां रेसीडेंशियल हो रहीं

शहर में कई ऐसे इलाके हैं, जो आवासीय से धीरे-धीरे कमर्शियल होने लगे हैं। फिर भी यहां कई रजिस्ट्रियों आवासीय हो रही हैं। इसमें बहेरिया से दमोह की ओर स्थित रोड शामिल हैं। यहां कई शो-रूम खुलते जा रहे हैं। वर्षों पहले जिनकी रजिस्ट्रियां आवासीय हुई हैं। अभी भी कई इलाकों में ऐसी ही रजिस्ट्रियां कराई जा रही हैं।

यह होगा फायदा

आवासीय में रजिस्ट्री पर लगने वाली स्टाम्प ड्यूटी कम हैं, जबकि कमर्शियल पर ज्यादा। अलग इस विसंगति को दूर करेंगे तो विभाग के राजस्व में इजाफा होगा।

शहर में तय कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन से ज्यादा में ब्रिक्री

शहर की अधिकांश इलाकों में कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन से ज्यादा में जमीन, प्लॉट, दुकान, मकान की ब्रिक्री की जा रही है। इसमें बेचने वालों के लिए फायदा जरूर होता है, लेकिन जो खरीददार है, वह नुकसान में ही रहता है। उधर, स्टॉम्प ड्यूटी पर जो टैक्स लगता है वह भी बचा लिया जाता है।

यह होता है नुकसान

स्टाम्प ड्यूटी में खरीददार और बेंचवार वहीं कीमत बताता है, जो गाइडलाइन में दर्ज हैं। इससे स्टाम्प ड्यूटी में लगने वाले टैक्स को अवैधानिक तरीके से बचा लिया जाता है।

यह भी है विसंगतियां

वार्ड में आवासीय और कृषि जमीन का वैल्यूएशन (कीमतें) अलग-अलग।

शहर की कई सड़कें अभी भी गाइडलाइन के दायरे से बाहर।

शहरी सीमाएं से लगे हुए गांवों में भी जमीनों में काफी अंतर।

अन्य मार्गों के नाम पर मुख्य मार्गों के नाम पर हो रही रजिस्ट्रियां।

इस बार कीमतों के बढ़ने की संभावनाएं

शहर में पिछले पांच सालों से जमीन, मकान, दुकानों की कीमतों में इजाफा नहीं हुआ है। इसके देखते हुए गाइडलाइन में इस बार इजाफा होने की संभावनाएं हैं। इस बार सभी लोकेशनों की डिटेल निकाली जा रही है। ताकि कीमतों का आंकलन कर इजाफा किया जा सके।

बैठक के पहले चर्चा करूंगा

समिति की बैठक के पहले सभी विसंगतियों पर चर्चा करूंगा। उनको हल किया जाएगा। गाइडलाइन में कोई भी खामी न रहे और खरीदी-बिक्री करने वालों के साथ शासन का राजस्व भी बढ़ सके। -शैलेंद्र जैन, विधायक

सभी खामियां दूर की जाएगी

प्रस्तावित गाइडलाइन के लिए काम जारी हैं, इसमें जो भी खामियां हैं। उनमें सुधार होगा। विभाग को उन बिंदुओं पर भी ध्यान देने के लिए कहा है, जिससे आम लोगों और शासन को फायदा हो। - दीपक सिंह, कलेक्टर

विसंगतियों को किया जाएगा दूर

गाइडलाइन का अवलोकन बारीकी से किया जा रहा है। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों द्वारा विसंगतियों को दूर करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सभी विसंगतियां दूर होंगी। - रत्नेश भदौरिया, जिला पंजीयक सागर

