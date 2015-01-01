पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सागर की शान के सम्मान में:पुष्पांजलि, शोभायात्रा के बाद दिखाई जाएगी डॉक्यूमेंट्री, डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर जन्म दिवस पर होंगे विभिन्न आयोजन

सागर23 मिनट पहले
सागर की शान .... डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर

सागर की शान डॉ हरीसिंह गौर के जन्म दिवस पर 26 नवंबर को होने वाले विभिन्न आयोजनों में गणमान्यजन शामिल होंगे। डॉ गौर के जीवन पर आधारित एक डॉक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म भी दिखाई जाएगी। डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर विश्वविद्यालय (केन्द्रीय विश्वविद्यालय), सागर में गौर जन्म दिवस 2020 समारोह कार्यक्रम 26 नवम्बर को मनाया जाएगा।

कुलपति द्वारा गौर प्रतिमा, तीन बत्ती पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पण प्रातः 8 बजे, शोभायात्रा ( गौर मूर्ति , कटरा बाजार से विश्वविद्यालय परिसर तक ) प्रातः 8.10 बजे, कुलपति द्वारा गौर अध्ययन केन्द्र, कटरा बाजार में डॉ गौर के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण प्रात 8.20 बजे, कुलपति द्वारा गौर स्मारक ( गौर जन्मस्थली ) पर पुष्प अर्पण प्रातः 8.40 बजे में किया जाएगा। विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में कुलपति द्वारा डॉ . गौर मूर्ति पर माल्यार्पण प्रातः 9.30 बजे, कुलपति द्वारा डॉ गौर समाधि पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पण प्रातः 9.40 बजे किया जाएगा।

मंचीय कार्यकम, सम्मेलन कक्ष, नवीन प्रशासनिक भवन, विश्वविद्यालय ( ऑनलाइन माध्यम से सजीव प्रसारण ) कुलपति द्वारा कार्यक्रम के आरम्भ में दीप प्रज्जवलन सुबह 10. 30 बजे से होगा। डॉ गौर के तैल चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पण सरस्वती वंदना एवं गौर गीत की संगीत विभाग द्वारा प्रस्तुति (रिकार्डेड) सुबह 10.35 बजे होगा। स्वागत उद्बोधन प्रो. जनक दुलारी आही कुलपति द्वारा सुबह 10.45 बजे और मुख्य अतिथि का उद्बोधनः सुबह 11 बजे होगा।

प्रो . डीपी सिंह, अध्यक्ष, विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग, शिक्षा मंत्रालय, नई दिल्ली एवं पूर्व कुलपति, डॉ हरीसिंह गौर विश्वविद्यालय, सागर प्रो. बलवंतराय शांतिलाल जानी, प्रो सुरेश आचार्य , अध्यक्ष, डेलीगेसी का उद्बोधन होगा। पुस्तकों का विमोचन एवं सम्मान, पुरस्कारों की घोषणा के साथ ही डॉ गौर के जीवन पर आधारित वृतचित्र (डाक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म) का दोपहर 12 बजे, प्रसारण किया जाएगा। धन्यवाद ज्ञापन संतोष सोहगौरा , कुलसचिव द्वारा किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम संचालन डॉ ललित मोहन, अधिष्ठाता एवं विभागाध्यक्ष, ललित कला एवं प्रदर्शनकारी कला विभाग द्वारा किया जाएगा।

