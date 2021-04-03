पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Driver Injured As Tata Ace Chota Hathi 407 Mini Truck Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh Sagar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छोटा हाथी ने 407 को मारी टक्कर:मिनी ट्रक को साइड में खड़ा कर चाय पीने गया चालक, अंधेरे में छोटा हाथी ने मारी टक्कर, ड्राइवर घायल

सागर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टक्कर के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ छोटा हाथी वाहन। - Dainik Bhaskar
टक्कर के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ छोटा हाथी वाहन।
  • पुलिस ने 407 ट्रक चालक अंकित विश्वकर्मा के खिलाफ दर्ज किया मामला

बीती रात गढ़ाकोटा के पास चनौआ में रोड किनारे खड़े 407 मिनी ट्रक से एक छोटा हाथी वाहन टकरा गया। इससे छोटा हाथी वाहन का ड्राइवर बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। घटना के बाद घायल ड्राइवर को गढ़ाकोटा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र ले जाया गया। वहां से सागर जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया गया है। पुलिस ने 407 वाहन चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर हादसे की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

हादसे के बाद मौके पर पलटा मिनी ट्रक, जिसे दोपहर तक घटना स्थल से नहीं हटाया गया।
हादसे के बाद मौके पर पलटा मिनी ट्रक, जिसे दोपहर तक घटना स्थल से नहीं हटाया गया।

गढ़ाकोटा टीआई संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि खुरई की ओर से आ रहे मिनी ट्रक क्रमांक एमपी 15 जी 4809 के चालक ने अंकित विश्वकर्मा ने चनौआ के पास रात करीब दो बजे वाहन सड़क किनारे खड़ा किया और चालक वाहन से उतर कर आसपास कहीं चला गया। इतने में गढ़ाकोटा की ओर से आ रहे छोटा हाथी वाहन क्रमांक एमपी 04 एलजी 6030 को रात में अंधेरे की वजह से मिनी ट्रक नजर नहीं आया और सामने से सीधी टक्कर हो गई। इससे छोटा हाथी के चालक भोपाल के करोंद निवासी नासिर पिता नसीर खान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिसे पहले गढ़ाकोटा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र और फिर सागर जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया। टीआई ने बताया कि वाहन क्रमांक एमपी 15 जी 4809 के खुरई निवासी चालक अंकित विश्वकर्मा के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि मिनी ट्रक भी मौके पर पलट गया। तो वहीं छोटा हाथी वाहन बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। मिनी ट्रक वाहन के पीछे तीन ट्रॉली भी लगी थी और वाहन में थ्रेसर रखी हुई थी। हादसे के वक्त छोटा हाथी वाहन में कोई नहीं था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें