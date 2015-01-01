पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध परिवहन पर कार्रवाई:रायल्टी से ज्यादा रेत का परिवहन कर रहे डंपर को खनिज विभाग ने पकड़ा

सागरएक घंटा पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • खनिज विभाग की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कार्रवाई की

अवैध परिवहन पर कार्रवाई करते हुए बंडा थाना पुलिस और खनिज विभाग की टीम ने रेत से भरा डंपर जब्त किया है। खनिज निरीक्षक राजेश कुमार गंगेले ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि बंडा थाना पुलिस ने नरसिंहपुर जिले से रेत भरकर ला रहे एक डंपर को पकड़ा था।

जिसके बाद खनिज विभाग की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर उसकी रायल्टी और अन्य दस्तावेज चैक किए। इसमें सामने आया कि डंपर मालिक के पास रायल्टी 29 घनमीटर की थी, जबकि मौके पर इससे ज्यादा रेत भरी होना पाई गई।

खनिज विभाग ने डंपर को जब्त कर जुर्माने के लिए प्रकरण तैयार कर लिया है। सोमवार को कलेक्टर कोर्ट में प्रस्तुत किया जाएगा। वहीं बंडा पुलिस ने डंपर मालिक बंडा निवासी अभिषेक जैन के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज की है। इनके अलावा आगासौद और बीना पुलिस द्वारा रेत और गिट्टी का अवैध परिवहन करते हुए ट्रैक्टर ट्राली और डंपर समेत पांच वाहन जब्त किए थे।

