बिजली चोरी:ग्रीनसिटी में चोरी की बिजली से बना रहे थे डुप्लेक्स, बिल्डर बिलहरा के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

सागर3 घंटे पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • डीटीअार बॉक्स से बिजली चोरी कर 5 से 10 डुप्लेक्स में चल रहा था काम, 5 दिन में जारी होगा नोटिस

शहर के जाने-माने गीताजंलि बिल्डर्स की ग्रीनसिटी कॉलोनी में शनिवार को चोरी की बिजली से डुप्लेक्स का निर्माण किया जा रहा था। बिजली विभाग की टीम ने रूटीन जांच के दौरान यहां बिजली चोरी पकड़ी। कॉलोनी में 5 से 10 डुप्लेक्स में ग्लाइंडर्स, कटर और मोटर चलाई जा रहीं थी। टीम ने मौके से बिजली चोरी के लिए बिछाया गया तार भी जब्त किया।

थ्री-फेस लाइन के डीटीआर बॉक्स से लाइन बिछाकर कर रहे थे बिजली चोरी

सहायक अभियंता शुभम् त्यागी ने बताया कि ग्रीनसिटी कॉलोनी में बिजली कनेक्शन के लिए अंडरग्राउंड थ्री-फेस लाइन बिछाकर डीटीआर बॉक्स लगाए गए हैं।

शनिवार को वे रूटीन जांच के लिए लाइन टीम के साथ निरीक्षण पर थे। तभी ग्रीनसिटी कॉलोनी पहुंचे तो वहां डीटीआर बॉक्स ओपन कर थ्री-फेस लाइन से करीब 7-8 किलोवॉट का कनेक्शन जोड़कर बिजली चोरी की जा रही थी। मौके पर पूछताछ के लिए वहां काम कर रहे लोगों को बुलाया तो वे भाग गए। कॉलोनी के ऑफिस में मौजूद सुपरवाइजर आशीष जैन को बुलाया तो वे भी नहीं आए और टीम के साथ को-ऑपरेट नहीं किया।

