  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  Earthwork To Be Between Sagar Makaronia, New Track Will Be Formed Without Tampering With The Line

सुविधा:सागर-मकरोनिया के बीच होगा अर्थवर्क, लाइन से छेड़छाड़ बिना नया ट्रैक बनेगा

सागर13 मिनट पहले
अनलॉक की शुरूआत के साथ ही बंद पड़े प्रोजेक्ट भी शुरू हो चुके हैं। इसी बीच रेलवे तीसरी लाइन प्रोजेक्ट के बचे हुए कामों को शुरू कर दिया है। हाल में ही मकरोनिया से लिधौरा के बीच लाइन का काम किए जाने के बाद अब मकरोनिया से सागर के बीच बचे हुए कामों के लिए प्लानिंग की जा रही है।

इस सेक्शन में सबसे ज्यादा काम है। इसी के चलते तीसरी लाइन प्रोजेक्ट के काम पूरा करने के लिए मियाद 2025 तक बढ़ाई गई है। मालखेड़ी से पथरिया स्टेशन (सागर सेक्शन) की बात की जाए तो अभी नरयावली और लिधौरा स्टेशन के काम ही हो पाए हैं। हालांकि अफसरों का दावा है कि अब मालखेड़ी से खुरई स्टेशन की लाइन का काम पहले पूरा हो जाएगा।

अगर यह काम पूरा हुआ तो 32 किलोमीटर की लाइन हो जाएगी पूरी
तीसरी लाइन में 260 किमी. से ज्यादा का ट्रैक है। सागर सेक्शन के दो-दो ट्रैक ही पूरे हो पाए हैं। मालखेड़ी-खुरई, खुरई-नरयावली, लिधौरा-पथरिया और सागर-मकरोनिया ट्रैक पर काम चल रहा है। रेलवे सागर-मकरोनिया ट्रैक का काम पूरा कर लेते हैं, तो नरयावली से सागर, सागर-मकरोनिया और मकरोनिया-लिधौरा स्टेशन तक लाइन पूरी हो जाएगी।

25 नवंबर को सीआरएस करेगा दौरा
मकरोनिया से लिधौरा के बीच तीसरी लाइन का निरीक्षण के लिए कल सीआरएस (कमिशनर ऑफ रेलवे सेफ्टी) की टीम सागर आएगी, जो स्पेशल ट्रेन इस ट्रैक पर हाई स्पीड से चलाकर दौरा करेंगे।

