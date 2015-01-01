पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सागर आए:किसान नाजुक होंगे तो अर्थव्यवस्था चौपट: कमलनाथ

सागर18 मिनट पहले
  • कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष को दी श्रद्धांजलि, एक्टिव दिखे निकाय चुनाव के दावेदार

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ शुक्रवार को सागर में थे। वे यहां निजी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के आए थे। कमलनाथ दिवंगत पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष नरेश जैन के निवास पर भी पहुंचे। इस दौरान सागर में उनका स्वागत किया। दरअसल, यह स्वागत बतौर जिला अध्यक्ष की दावेदारी के लिए था तो वहीं सागर में महिला सामान्य वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित होने की वजह से कई महिला नेत्रियों ऐसी भी दिखाईं दी, जो लंबे समय बाद कांग्रेस में एक्टिव हुई हैं।

फिलहाल अलग-अलग गुटों में बांटी कांग्रेस निजी कार्यक्रम में भी नजर आईं। जैन के निवास पर मीडिया से चर्चा करते हुए कमलनाथ ने कहा कि हमारे प्रदेश की अर्थव्यवस्था कृषि पर आधारित हैं। किसानों ने जो आवाज उठाई है। वह न्याय की आवाज है। सरकार कह रही है कि यह कानून किसानों के हित में हैं।

जबकि किसान कह रहे हैं हम यह कानून नहीं चाहते। ऐसे में किसान और कृषि अगर नाजुक रहा तो हमारी अर्थ व्यवस्था चौपट हो जाएगी। कमलनाथ ने कहा कि दिल्ली की बॉर्डर पर जो किसान एकत्रित हैं, उसमें मप्र के किसान भी शामिल हैं।

शुक्रवार को कमलनाथ सिंह दोपहर 12 बजे सागर पहुंचे। वे यहां विवाह समारोह में शामिल होने के बाद दिवंगत जिलाध्यक्ष नरेश जैन के निवास पर भी पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने परिजनों से मुलाकात करते हुए जैन को श्रृद्धांजलि दी। कमलनाथ ने सुमन नरेश जैन, स्वदेश जैन और उनके बेटों से भी चर्चा की।

उन्होंने कहा कि जैन पार्टी के प्रति समर्पण और जनसेवा कार्य व्यर्थ नहीं जाने देंगे। वह पार्टी में एक आदर्श स्थापित कर ही गए हैं। इससे सब को सीख और शिक्षा मिलेगी। इसके बाद वे सुरखी विधानसभा उप चुनाव में कांग्रेस की प्रत्याशी रही पारुल साहू के निवास पर भी पहुंचे। पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन वर्मा, बृजेन्द्र सिंह राठौर, हर्ष यादव, प्रभारी अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र सुहाने, रेखा चौधरी, वीरेंद्र गौर, अमित रामजी दुबे, राजकुमार पचौरी, मुकुल पुरोहित, सिंटू कटारे, शारदा खटीक आदि मौजूद थे।

