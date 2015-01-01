पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरखी उपचुनाव:बूथ मैनेजमेंट का असर, इसीलिए भाजपा ने 86% पोलिंग जीती

सागर
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • राम और काम का मौन मुद्दा चला

मंगलवार को घोषित हुए सुरखी उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने 40991 मतों से रिकॉर्ड जीत दर्ज की। जीत का यह अंतर सभी को चौंका गया। इसके साथ ही यहां पर अब जीत-हार के फैक्टर की भी चर्चा चल पड़ी है। भाजपा की जीत में कई कारण रहे, लेकिन 3 सबसे अहम मुद्दा रहे रामशिला यात्रा, क्षेत्र में 5 माह के भीतर 500 करोड़ रुपयों के विकास कार्यों की सौगात और बूथ मैनेजमेंट। इन्हीं के सहारे भाजपा ने 297 में से 256 यानी 86.18% बूथ जीते।

अयोध्या में 5 अगस्त को राम मंदिर निर्माण के भूमि पूजन के ठीक 27 दिन बाद सुरखी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 2 से 11 सितंबर तक रामशिला यात्रा निकाली गई। राम मंदिर के मुद्दे को भाजपा ने क्षेत्र में जमकर भुनाया। स्पष्ट कहा कि जो राम शिलाएं क्षेत्र में गांव-गांव पहुंच रही हैं वह भी अयोध्या में बनने वाले मंदिर में लगेंगी। ऐसे में लोग आस्था से जुड़ते गए और लाखों रु. का दान भी किया।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी से लेकर हर बड़े नेता ने अपनी सभा में राम मंदिर निर्माण का जिक्र भी किया। यात्रा के संयोजक डॉ. अनिल तिवारी ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन पांच रथ अलग-अलग गांवों और कस्बों में पहुंचे और घर-घर में उनका पूजन हुआ। लोगों की आस्था का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगता है कि लोग कलश रखकर, रंगोली बनाकर स्वागत के लिए आतुर मिलते थे।

मुख्यमंत्री ने भी कहा-यह तो ट्रेलर है

क्षेत्र में 5 माह में ही करीब 500 करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्य स्वीकृत कराने के बाद गोविंद सिंह राजपूत सहित अन्य नेता हर सभा, मंच और जनसंपर्क के दौरान इन्हीं का जिक्र करते रहे। इनमें से कई कार्य शुरू भी हो गए तो कई का भूमिपूजन हो गया। राहतगढ़ और सीहोरा की सभा में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने यह भी कहा यह विकास कार्य तो ट्रेलर हैं, आने वाले 3 सालों में सुरखी में ढेरों विकास कार्य कराएंगे। राजपूत को जिताओ फिर से मंत्री बना देंगे। ऐसे में यह भी एक बड़ा कारण बना और लोगों ने क्षेत्र विकास के लिए भाजपा पर ही भरोसा जताया।

एक पेज प्रमुख को 30 वोट की जिम्मेदारी

भाजपा ने 297 बूथ प्रभारी बनाए तो 6800 से अधिक पेज प्रमुख बनाए। प्रत्येक पेज प्रमुख को 30-30 वोटर तक भाजपा सरकार की योजनाएं पहुंचाने और उन्हें भाजपा के पक्ष में वोट डालने के लिए प्रेरित करने का दायित्व दिया गया। वहीं कांग्रेस बूथ मैनेजमेंट पर कमजोर दिखी।

जिलाध्यक्ष गौरव सिरोठिया का कहना है कि जनता ने शिवराज सिंह चौहान, भाजपा सरकार की रीति-नीतियों पर भरोसा बरकरार रखा और 86% से अधिक पोलिंग हमें जिताईं। यह जीत प्रत्येक बूथ प्रभारी, पेज प्रमुख, कार्यकर्ता, गोविंद सिंह राजपूत के 25 वर्षों से क्षेत्र की जनता से पारिवारिक संपर्क का नतीजा है।

  • 2 से 11 सितंबर तक निकाली गई थी रामशिला यात्रा, 350 गांवों में पहुंचे थे 5 रथ
  • 5 माह में 500 करोड़ के कार्य भी कराए थे स्वीकृत
