आंवला नवमी:कोरोना का असर; 30% श्रद्धालु ही निकले घरों से, आसपास पूजा और घर पर ही भोजन

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  • पहलवान बाबा, भूतेश्वर, परेड मंदिर व रिमझिरिया में होते हैं सामूहिक आयोजन, इस बार कम लोग ही दिखे

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण का असर इस साल आंवला नवमी पर्व पर भी देखने को मिला है। नवंबर माह में बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए महिलाएं सामूहिक रूप से आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा करने के लिए कम ही निकली। ज्यादातर महिलाओं ने आसपास मौजूद पेड़ की पूजा कर घर पर ही भोजन का विधान किया।

शहर में पीलीकोठी स्थित सिद्धधाम पहलवान बाबा मंदिर, मोतीनगर के देव भूतेश्वर मंदिर, सदर स्थित परेड मंदिर तथा विश्वविद्यालय की पहाड़ी और सिटी फारेस्ट स्थित गोवर्धन मंदिर में आंवला नवमी पर सामूहिक रूप से आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा अर्चना की जाती है।

साथ ही पेड़ की छांव में श्रद्धालु तथा महिलाएं भोजन करते हैं। इस साल कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण होने के कारण इन स्थानों पर महज 30% श्रद्धालु ही नजर आए। लगभग 70 %श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने घर के आस-पास आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा कर घर पर ही भोजन किया।

डर के बीच भी महिलाओं ने भोजन का आदान-प्रदान किया
यहां रिमझिरिया में महिलाओं ने आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा की। इसके बाद वृक्ष की 108 परिक्रमा लगाई। इस दौरान परंपरा के अनुसार आंवले के वृक्ष के नीचे बैठकर खाना खाने का विधान है। इसे देखते हुए कई भक्तों ने यहां भोजन किया।

कुछ लोग घर से कई प्रकार के व्यंजन बनाकर लाए थे तो कुछ ने यहीं पर बाटी और बेगन का भरता बनाकर भोजन किया। कोरोना के डर के बीच यहां आस्था और विश्वास की मजबूती भी नजर आई। कुछ लोग एक दूसरे को अपने-अपने व्यंजन का आदान-प्रदान करते दिखे। साथ ही कुछ महिलाओं ने कार्तिक माह के चलते कदंब के पेड़ का पूजन किया। माना जाता है कि भगवान कृष्ण ने इसी पर बैठकर वृन्दावन में कई बाल लीलाएं की थीं।

