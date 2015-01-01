पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:शनि मंदिर से राठौर बंगला तक अतिक्रमण हटेगा, ‌‌‌‌विधायक बोले- लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं

सागर2 घंटे पहले
विधायक प्रदीप लारिया ने अधिकारियों के साथ की बैठक

हम सबको मिलकर क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए काम करना है। विकास के मामले में जरा सी भी लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी। समय सीमा में सभी कार्य पूरे किए जाएं। यह बात नरयावली विधायक प्रदीप लारिया ने मकरोनिया नगर पालिका कार्यालय में एसडीएम, पीडब्ल्यूडी एवं नगर पालिका अधिकारियों की बैठक में कही।

बैठक में मकरोनिया चौराहे के सौंदर्यीकरण और अतिक्रमण हटाने के संबंध में भी चर्चा हुई। कबुलापुल स्थित शनि मंदिर से राठौर बंगले तक जो सड़क बन रही है उसमें आने वाले अतिक्रमण को हटाने के निर्देश भी दिए। विधायक ने कहा कि जहां जहां अतिक्रमण है, उसे तत्काल हटाया जाए और जो विकास कार्य चल रहे हैं, वे समय-सीमा में पूरे करें।

एसडीओ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग से कहा कि यदि यह कंपनी प्लान से हटकर कार्य करती है तो इनकी एफआईआर दर्ज कराएं। मकरोनिया स्थित सीएसपी कार्यालय की कुछ सीढ़ियां हटाने को भी कहा। साथ ही मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी विश्वनाथ सिंह से मकरोनिया में ऑटो स्टेंड व्यवस्थित कराने को कहा। इस दौरान एसडीएम ने आनंद नगर स्थित छावनी चेक पोस्ट के हिस्से को तोड़ने के निर्देश भी दिए।

