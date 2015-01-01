पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये गलत है:त्योहार के बाद भी सड़क पर उतरी सिर्फ 30%बसें, मनमाना किराया वसूल रहे संचालक

सागर9 मिनट पहले
  • सफर अभी सुस्त | अनलॉक के 5 माह बाद भी सड़क से दूर 70 फीसदी बसें, जिस रूट पर 15 मिनट में बस थी, अब 1 घंटे में

सबसे बड़े त्योहार दीपावली पर भी शहर में बसों में केवल 10 फीसदी बसें ही बढ़ी। जिसके कारण भोपाल, इंदौर और नागपुर जाने वाले यात्रियों को मनमाने किराए, वेटिंग, ओवर लोड जैसी असुविधाओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लेकिन बस ऑपरेटर्स अब भी ट्रेफिक की कमी बताकर आधी बसों का ही संचालन कर रहे हैं। जबकि सच तो यह है कि दीपावली से भोपाल, इंदौर, छतरपुर और अन्य जिलों में जाने में यात्रियों की संख्या तो बढ़ी है, लेकिन परिवहन विभाग को अंधेरे में रखकर जमकर यात्रियों से मनमानी की जा रही है।

पहले चलती थीं 300 से ज्यादा, अब चला रहे केवल 100 बसें
जानकारी के अनुसार कोरोना काल से पहले बस स्टैंड से 300 से ज्यादा बसों का संचालन होता था। अभी 100 बसें ही अलग-अलग रूट पर चल रही हैं। वहीं भोपाल जाने के लिए पहले जहां हर 15 मिनट में बस थी, अब एक घंटे में मिल रही है। बस ऑपरेटर्स का कहना है त्योहार के चलते 10 से 20 बसें तक बढ़ाई गई, लेकिन इसके बाद भी ट्रैफिक नहीं था। ऐसा पहली बार दिखा। अब देवउठनी एकादशी पर ही उम्मीद है कि पर्याप्त यात्री मिलें।

चार्टर्ड पैक, अन्य बसों में भी पर्याप्त यात्री
एआईसीटीएसएल द्वारा संचालित चार्टर्ड बसों का संचालन पहले की तरह सामान्य हो गया है। भोपाल सहित अन्य सभी रूटों की बसें पैक भी चल रही हैं। वहीं, सूत्र सेवा को छोड़कर अन्य बसों का ट्रैफिक भी पहले के बराबर हो चुका है। झांसी रोड पर जाने वाली बसों में जमकर ओवर लोडिंग की जा रही है। वहीं दमोह, गढ़ाकोटा और खुरई जाने वाली बसों का भी यही हाल है। लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी संचालक आधी बसों के परमिट परिवहन विभाग को सरेंडर कर यात्रियों की कमी बता रहे हैं।

स्लीपर बसों में भी एसी का किराया वसूल रहे ऑपरेटर्स
दीपावली पर बढ़ते ट्रेफिक को देखते हुए बड़े बस ऑपरेटर्स ने इंदौर व नागपुर के लिए एसी बसों का संचालन शुरू कर दिया है। लेकिन हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि इस बार बसों की कमी दिखाकर स्लीपर बसों का किराया भी एसी के बराबर वसूला गया।

तय किराए व संख्या से ज्यादा यात्री मिले तो कार्रवाई करेंगे
^अनलॉक के बाद स्थिति बहुत खराब थी। बस स्टैंड पर 2 से 3 घंटे खड़े रहने के बाद भी यात्री नहीं मिलते थे। अब स्थितियां बदल चुकीं हैं। तय किराए और संख्या से अधिक यात्रियों के साथ बसें मिली तो कार्रवाई करेंगे।
- प्रदीप शर्मा, आरटीओ सागर

