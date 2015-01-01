पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवि सम्मेलन:सबको मिला ठिकाना हमको मिला है ठौर, नमन तुम्हें हमारा मेरे हरिसिंह गौर : दुबे

सागर20 मिनट पहले
  • डॉ. गौर को समर्पित रहा हिन्दी साहित्य सम्मेलन का ऑनलाइन आयोजन

सबको मिला ठिकाना हमको मिला है ठोर नमन तुम्हें हमारा मेरे हरिसिंह गौर। यह गीत मप्र हिन्दी साहित्य सम्मेलन के सचिव कवि कुमार सागर पुष्पेंद्र दुबे सुनाया। वे मप्र हिन्दी साहित्य सम्मेलन के 7वे ऑनलाइन कवि सम्मेलन में प्रस्तुति दी रहे थे। सम्मेलन डॉ. गौर को समर्पित रहा।

संस्था के अध्यक्ष आशीष ज्योतिषी ने कहा कि सागरवासी गौर साहब के प्रति सदा ही कृतज्ञ रहे हैं और रहना भी स्वाभाविक है। क्योंकि उनके द्वारा विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना से प्रदत्त शिक्षा के महादान से अधिकांश लोगों ने स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर, पीएचडी की है। गौर साहब का जन्म सागर में हुआ पर ख्याति पूरे विश्व में हासिल की। मुख्य अतिथि डॉ ज्योत्सना सिंह राजावत जीवाजी विवि ग्वालियर ने सागर को रत्नों का सागर उद्धृत करते हुए कहा कि शबरी जैसी आस ही जीवन में राम पार लगाने आता है, प्रकाश पुंज हाथ हिलाकर स्वयं भरोसा देने आता है।

डॉ. श्याम मनोहर सिरोठिया ने गीत नैनों में सागर है पर सपना प्यासा है जीवन में तृप्ति की बदली परिभाषा है। डॉ. नवीन कांगो ने हर कवि में एक चितेरा है कविता और गजल खिल खिलाकर बडा़ करते हैं वो रिश्तों को, मुफीद मौकों पर उनको हलाल करते हैं सुनाई।

डॉ. देवदत्त द्विवेदी बड़ामलहरा ने बुन्देली रचना का अनहोनी हो रई भैया सबरें मच गई हा हा दैया, मुखिया तान पिछोरा सो रव जो का हो रव हा हा दैया सुनाई। सतीश पांडे ने जीवन पर आधारित कविता कही। डॉ.वर्षा सिंह ने ग़ज़ल करिश्मा सा हर एक बार दिखाती बेटी, धूप में छांव का एहसास कराती बेटी कही।

डा. शरद सिंह ने गीत प्रस्तुत किया। मटमैली बस्ती में धूल भरे गांव में पछुआ की पवन बहे अमवा की छांव में सुनाई। आदर्श दुबे ने दो ग़ज़लें प्रस्तुत कीं। संतोष श्रीवास्तव विद्यार्थी ने कहा गौर किया सागर का संकट शिक्षाव्रत उभरे वन भामा हरिवन हरी भरी धरती पर सिंह दहाड़ किया मन कामा।

सुबोध श्रीवास्तव ने ग़ज़ल प्रस्तुत की। सुनील अवस्थी बिजावर ने मुक्तक और कविता कही। नईम माहिर ने मुक्तक और ग़ज़ल कही। प्रशांत टैक्ले ने कहा सागर के गौरव में गौर, हम सबकी रग रग में गौर, शिक्षा के जो दीप जले हैं दीपों की जगमग में गौर। बसंत कोष्ठी ऋतुराज रहली ने कहा खुशियों वाली वह दिवाली मिलजुल कर हम पर्व मनाए। जगमग जगमग जग सारा आओ मिलकर दीप जलाएं।

हटा दमोह के युवा कवि जय कृष्ण पलया ने कविता प्रस्तुत की। ऋषभ भारद्वाज ने स्व. आचार्य प्रेमनारायण द्विवेदी की संस्कृत में डॉ. गौर पर आधारित कविता प्रस्तुत की। मां सरस्वती की वंदना सुनीला सराफ आभार संस्था के सदस्य आरके तिवारी ने माना।

