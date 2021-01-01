पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:सतना से पचमढ़ी घूमने जा रहे परिवार की वैन कार से टकराई, हादसे में एक की मौत

सागर2 घंटे पहले
सागर| बम्हौरी तिराहा के पास हुए एक्सीडेंट में क्षतिग्रस्त कार। - Dainik Bhaskar
सागर| बम्हौरी तिराहा के पास हुए एक्सीडेंट में क्षतिग्रस्त कार।
  • बम्हौरी तिराहा पर हुई घटना, गलत दिशा से आ रहा था कार चालक

बीती रात एनएच-26 पर बम्हौरी तिराहा के पास एक वैन व कार की भिड़ंत हो गई। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई, जबकि अन्य 5 घायल हैं। हादसा फोर्ड कार चालक के रॉन्ग साइड से आने की वजह से हुई। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने कार मालिक अमित को पकड़ा है।

सिविल लाइन पुलिस के अनुसार सतना जिले के थाना रामपुर क्षेत्र के कर्रा गांव के रहने वाला परिवार तीन गाड़ियों से पचमढ़ी के लिए निकला था। तीन में से एक गाड़ी मारूति वैन बीती रात हादसा का शिकार हो गई। वैन की टक्कर सामने से रॉन्ग साइड से आ रही कार क्रमांक एमपी 15 सीसी 2512 से हो गई। घटना के वक्त कार चालक शराब के नशे में बताया जा रहा है।

हादसे की जानकारी मिलते ही तुरंत 108 मौके पर रवाना की गई और घायलों को बुंदेलखंड मेडीकल कॉलेज (बीएमसी) में भर्ती कराया गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि वहां इलाज के दौरान मंगलवार सुबह रामसुहावन पिता विशेषर पटेल (50) की मौत हो गई। एएसआई ने सुबह पहुंच कर शव का पंचनामा बनाकर पीएम कराया। घटना मेें देवती पति देवेन्द्र पटेल (30) जितेन्द्र पिता भानूलाल पटेल (34) और गेंदालाल को ज्यादा चोटें आई हैं। बंटी, अंजली और वर्षा घायल हैं। इनमें से गेंदालाल की हालत गंभीर होने से उसे एक निजी अस्पताल रैफर किया गया है। सिविल लाइन पुलिस ने आरोपी चालक के विरूद्ध धारा 279, 337 और 304-ए के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

