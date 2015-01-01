पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था का अर्घ्य:ठंड में कुंड के सर्द पानी में कमर तक उतरे व्रतधारी

सागरएक घंटा पहले
उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही 4 दिन के छठ महापर्व का समापन

चार दिनी छठ महापर्व के अंतिम दिन शनिवार को व्रतधारी पूर्वांचलवासियों ने ठिठुरन भरी ठंड में कुंड के सर्द पानी में कमर तक उतरकर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया और उपासना की। व्रतधारियों ने सूर्यदेव से जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और संपन्नता की कामना की।

इसके साथ ही छठ महापर्व का समापन हो गया। पूर्वांचलवासी विकास कुमार और आरएस केसरी ने बताया कि शहर में 300 से ज्यादा पूर्वांचलवासियों ने छठ महापर्व पर व्रत लिया था। शनिवार को इनका 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ समाप्त हो गया।

भगवान सूर्य की उपासना के लिए शहर में 3 स्थानों पर बनाए गए कृत्रिम जल कुंडों में उतरकर व्रतधारियों ने सूर्यदेव की उपासना की। व्रतधारियों ने भगवान को बांस की टोकरी में दीपक, फल तथा अन्य पूजन सामग्री सजाकर अर्पित की। इस दौरान आतिशबाजी भी की गई।

झील खाली होने के कारण हुए अलग-अलग आयोजन : उन्होंने बताया कि हर साल पूर्वांचलवासी चकराघाट पर छठ पूजा करते थे। यहां लाखा बंजारा झील के पानी में व्रतधारी कमर तक उतरते थे और उगते तथा अस्त होते सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य देकर उपासना करते थे। लेकिन इस साल झील खाली होने के कारण शहर में अलग-अलग तीन स्थानों पर आयोजन करने पड़े हैं।

