ये हैं बुंदेलखंड की बेटियां:पिता मना करते थे, भाइयों ने किया सपोर्ट, कोच ने की मदद तो अब इंटर डिवीजन खेल रहीं

सागर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: देवेंद्र नामदेव
कीर्ति रैकवार - Dainik Bhaskar
  • भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट में जाने के लिए रोज अभ्यास कर रहीं संभाग की बेटियां, दमोह की छवि जड़ चुकी हैं शतक

गर्ल्स क्रिकेट में छतरपुर, टीकमगढ़ और दमोह जिले ने संभागीय मुख्यालय सागर को पटखनी दे दी है। क्रिकेट के लिए अभ्यास का उतना अच्छा वातावरण और संसाधन नहीं होने के बाद भी इन जिलों की लड़कियां सागर डिविजन क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन की ओर से अंडर 16 गर्ल्स क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में सागर का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुकी हैं। जबकि जूनियर क्रिकेट में अब तक सागर जिले की टीम ही नहीं बन सकी है।

ज्यादातर लड़कियों के पिता उनके खेलने के पक्ष में नहीं थे। लेकिन बड़े भाइयों के सपोर्ट से पहले टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट खेलने तक पहुंची। इसके बाद स्थानीय कोच की नजर में आ जाने से सागर डिविजन क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन तक का सफर तय कर लिया। बुंदेलखंड की इन महिला क्रिकेटर का सपना अब भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम का सदस्य बनकर देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने का है।

परिवार और लोकल कोच ने किया सपोर्ट, गली से पहुंची डिवीजन क्रिकेट तक
बचपन से क्रिकेट पसंद था। मोहल्ले के लड़कों के साथ खेलती थी। परिवार के लोगों ने मदद की तो टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट खेलने जाने लगी। एक टूर्नामेंट में लोकल कोच ने मुझे खेलते देखा और लेदर बॉल से खेलने के बारे में पूछा। किट की कमी बताई तो वह भी दिलाई और ट्रेंड किया। इसके बाद टीकमगढ़ की ओर से खेलने सागर भेजा। यहीं से डिवीजन क्रिकेट का सफर शुरू हुआ।
- कीर्ति रैकवार, टीकमगढ़ (कीपर)

अंडर-16 में पहले ही टूर्नामेंट में जड़ा शतक
मैं लड़कों से बेहतर कर सकती हूं। क्रिकेट पावर और माइंड का गेम है। कोच बड़े भाई की मदद से सागर डिवीजन तक पहुंची। पहले ही साल अंडर-16 टीम का हिस्सा बनी। होशंगाबाद में उज्जैन के खिलाफ सागर डिवीजन की गर्ल्स क्रिकेट टीम का पहला शतक लगाया।
- छवि आठया, दमोह (बल्लेबाज)

लोकल टूर्नामेंट में खेलते देख कोच ने सिखाया
टीवी पर गर्ल्स क्रिकेट मैच देखा तो मोहल्ले में लड़कों के साथ खेलना शुरू किया। शुरुआत में ताऊजी ने मना किया। लेकिन बड़े भाई ने मेरा पक्ष लिया। खेलने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। लोकल टूर्नामेंटों में खेलने के दौरान स्थानीय कोच ने बुलाकर ट्रेंड किया।
- सुरभि राजा, टीकमगढ़ (बॉलर)

टेनिस बॉल से खेलते देख ट्रेनर ने दिलाई किट
खेलने के नाम पर परिवार के लोग ना तो पक्ष में थे और ना ही विरोध में। पिता किसान हैं। लिहाजा उनसे किट दिलाने और प्रैक्टिस करने की बात नहीं कर सकती थी। एक दिन टीकमगढ़ के कोच ने खेलते देखा और प्रैक्टिस के लिए बुलाया। उन्हीं ने किट दिलाई।
- मीनू यादव, टीकमगढ़ (बॉलर)

भाई के कारण आज अंडर-16 खेल रही हूं
भाइयों को खेलते देखकर क्रिकेट खेलने का मन हुआ। भाइयों के साथ टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट खेलने लगी तो पिता ने मना किया। लेकिन बड़े भाई ने प्रोत्साहित किया। जिसके बलबूते घुवारा से सागर डिविजन क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन तक का सफर तय हुआ। 2018 से सागर डिवीजन के लिए खेलना शुरू किया। - क्रांति गौड़, घुवारा (बॉलर)

