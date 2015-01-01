पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार:साहूकार की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर एटीएम के गार्ड ने खुद काे गाेली मारकर दी थी जान, आराेपी गिरफ्तार

सागर2 घंटे पहले
माेतीनगर थानांतर्गत पगारा में करीब 8 महीने पहले एटीएम के गार्ड ने खुद काे गाेली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने मृतक के सुसाइडनाेट के आधार पर साहूकार के खिलाफ प्रताड़ना के केस दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आराेपी काे जेल भेज दिया गया।

हैंडराइटिंग के मिलान पर हुआ था केस दर्ज

थाना प्रभारी सतीश साहू ने बताया कि 11 फरवरी को एटीएम गार्ड चंद्रेश साहू ने अपनी लाइसेंसी बंदूक से ड्यूटी स्थल पर ही खुद काे गाेली मार ली थी। उससे सुसाइडनाेट मिला था। जिसमें उसने पगारा के राकेश जैन से 5 लाख रुपए कर्ज लेने और न लाैटा पाने पर प्रताड़ित करने का जिक्र किया था। पुलिस ने सुसाइडनाेट जांच के लिए भेजा था। मृतक की हैंडराइटिंग का मिलान हाेने पर आराेपी पर केस दर्ज किया और उसे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया।

