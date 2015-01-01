पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाइवे पर हादसा:पन्ना में हाइवे पर वाहन ने मादा टाइगर को मारी टक्कर, क्षत-विक्षत शव मिला

पन्ना8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाइवे पर वाहन की टक्कर से टाइगर की मौत हो गई।

दिवाली के दिन शनिवार को पन्ना टाइगर रिजर्व के मादा टाइगर की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। पन्ना- कटनी मार्ग पर अकोला गांव के पास अमन बीट में उसका क्षत-विक्षत हालत में शव मिला है। बताया जाता है कि सड़क पार करते समय उसे अज्ञात वाहन ने कुचल दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि मादा टाइगर गर्भवती थी।

पन्ना टाइगर रिजर्व में लगातार बाघों की मौत के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। आज फिर पन्ना टाइगर रिजर्व की वयस्क बाघिन को अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी, जिससे बाघिन की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। बताया जाता है कि अकोला ग्राम के पास इसका रेवास था। रोड क्रॉस करते हुए किसी अज्ञात वाहन ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। उसका सिर पूरी तरह कुचल दिया गया है।

घटना की जानकारी लगते ही पन्ना टाइगर रिजर्व के आला अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए। टाइगर रिजर्व प्रबंधन डायरेक्टर ( फील्ड) उत्तम शर्मा का कहना है कि फिलहाल कुछ नहीं कह सकते। मामले की जांच चल रही है, जांच के बाद ही कुछ बता पाएंगे।

