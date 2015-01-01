पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी लापरवाही:अंतिम वर्ष का रिजल्ट, अंकसूची में 40 में से 46 नंबर, प्राचार्य बोले- यह फॉर्मूला नया

सागर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गर्ल्स कॉलेज में घोषित हुए बीएससी अंतिम वर्ष के रिजल्ट में कई छात्राओं को 40 में से 46 नंबर तक दिए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। छात्राओं की अंकसूची सामने आने के बाद यह मामला दिन भर सुर्खियों में रहा।

वायरल होने के बाद गर्ल्स कॉलेज प्रबंधन तक एक बार बैकफुट पर पहुंच गया। इतना ही नहीं जो रिजल्ट उन्होंने वेबसाइट पर डाला था उसे हटा भी लिया। हालांकि देर शाम तक स्थिति जब स्पष्ट हुई और उन्हें लगा कि सबकुछ सही है तो यह रिजल्ट दोबारा अपलोड कर दिया गया।

अंकसूची में पूर्णांक से ज्यादा प्राप्तांक देखकर छात्राएं जहां असमंजस में दिखीं वहीं कॉलेज के प्राचार्य ने देर रात स्पष्ट किया कि यह सब कुछ नए फार्मूले से बने रिजल्ट के कारण हुआ है। प्राचार्य डॉ. बीडी अहिरवार ने बताया कि इस बार जो नए नियम बने हैं, उसके अनुसार 25% प्रथम वर्ष, 25% द्वितीय वर्ष एवं 50% अंतिम वर्ष के अंक जुड़े हैं।

