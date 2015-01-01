पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकमगढ़ में आगजनी:डिस्पोजल थैले की फैक्ट्री में अल सुबह लगी आग, लाखों का नुकसान

टीकमगढ़ में डिस्पोजल थैले बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में अल सुबह आग लग गई।
  • फैक्ट्री संचालक ने कहा- लैपटॉप चोरी गया, संभवत: चोरों ने लगाई आग

शहर के झिरकी बगिया स्थित देवकी नगर काॅलोनी में संचालित डिस्पोजल थैले बनाने की फैक्ट्री में बुधवार अल सुबह आग लग गई। आगजनी में फैक्ट्री के अंदर रखा लाखों का माल खाक हो गया। सूचना पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड ने एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। हालांकि हादसे के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है, लेकिन फैक्ट्री संचालक के मुताबिक चोरों ने आग लगाई होगी।

अल सुबह करीब 5 बजे कुछ लोगों ने फैक्ट्री में से धुआं निकलता देखा। आसपास के लोगों ने इसकी सूचना फैक्ट्री संचालक को दी। इसके बाद आग बुझाने का प्रयास भी किया गया, लेकिन तब तक आग फैल चुकी थी। आग बढ़ती देख फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी। फायर ब्रिगेड ने एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया।

पहले हुई है चोरी

फैक्ट्री संचालक कमलेश प्रजापति का कहना है कि फैक्ट्री के ऑफिस तक आग नहीं पहुंची है, जबकि अंदर रखा माल खाक हो गया। ऑफिस से लैपटॉप गायब है। साथ ही, रात को अंदर से लॉक लगा कर गए थे, जो खुला मिला। संभवत: किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा चोरी करके आगजनी की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। वहीं, पुलिस ने फिलहाल आगजनी का मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।

