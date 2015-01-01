पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Fireworks Shops Will Be Opened In The Sports Complex From Tomorrow, Draw For Allocation Of Shops To 65 Vendors Today

दुकान आवंटन:खेल परिसर के मैदान में कल से लगेगी आतिशबाजी की दुकानें, 65 विक्रेताओं को दुकान आवंटन के लिए ड्राॅ आज

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खेल परिसर के बाजू वाले ग्राऊण्ड में शुरू हुई मार्किंग

शहर में आतिशबाजी विक्रेताओं द्वारा दुकान लगाने की मांग के बाद सोमवार को जिला प्रशासन ने खेल परिसर के पास वाले मैदान में दुकान लगाने की अनुमति दे दी है।

दुकान आवंटन के लिए मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे ड्राॅ खोला जाएगा। इसी आधार पर विक्रेता दुकान लगा सकेंगे। खेल परिसर के पास वाले मैदान में 65 विक्रेताओं ने दुकान लगाने के लिए आवेदन किया है। यह दुकानें 11 नवंबर से ही लगाई जाएगी।

मैदान में मार्किंग की गई: सोमवार को दुकानदारों ने मैदान में मार्किंग का काम कर लिया है। उधर, सोमवार को ही दुकानों का ड्राॅ खोला जाना था पर कार्रवाई आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई। प्रशासन दुकानदारों से मतगणना के बाद ही दुकानों को लगाने के लिए कह रहा है।

मंगलवार को ड्रा के बाद दोपहर में यहां टेंट लगना शुरू हो जाएगा। पटाखा दुकानें बुधवार से ही लगेगी। दुकानों को लगाने के लिए दुकानदारों को तय शर्तों का पालन करना होगा। एक दुकान से दूसरी दुकान के बीच 6 फीट से ज्यादा की दूरी रखी गई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंNCB का अर्जुन रामपाल के घर छापा; NGT के निशाने पर पटाखा और 2 करोड़ यूजर्स का चोरी हुआ डेटा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें