हाईवे पर हादसा:नरसिंहपुर में चलती कार में लगी आग, तीन महिलाओं समेत पांच लोग बाल-बाल बचे

नरसिंहपुर8 मिनट पहले
कार में लगी आग के बाद लपटें उठने लगीं। 
  • बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे हुआ हादसा, घंटेे तक हाईवे रहा जाम
  • शादी में शामिल होने होशंगाबाद की ओर जा रहे थे

स्टेट हाइवे 22 पर बेलखेड़ी पावरहाउस के सामने बुधवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे चलती मारुति 800 कार में अचानक आग लग गई। आग के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। कार में बैठे तीन महिलाओं समेत पांच लोग बाल-बाल बच गए।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक मारुति 800 कार सुबह करीब 11 बजे होशंगाबाद की ओर जा रही थी। कार में सवार दो पुरुष और तीन महिलाएं छिंदवाड़ा के अमरबाड़ा से शादी में शरीक होने जा रहे थे। बेलखेड़ी पावरहाउस के सामने अचानक कार में से लपटें उठने लगीं। देखते ही देखते ये आग की लपटों ने पूरी कार को घेर लिया। आग धू-धू करके जलने लगी। गनीमत रही कि कार में सवार लोग अपनी सूझबूझ से गाड़ी से कूदकर भाग गए, जिससे वे बाल-बाल बच गए। सालीचौका पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया। घटना के कारण 1 घंटे तक हाईवे पर जाम लगा रहा।

