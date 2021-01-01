पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली कंपनी का वसूली अभियान:आज से बिजलीकर्मियों की सात टीमें करेंगी जांच, बिल बकायादारों के काटे जाएंगे कनेक्शन

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • नियमित बिल जमा करने वाले उपभोक्ता होंगे सम्मानित

जनवरी माह में वसूली का लक्ष्य पूरा न होने पर बिजली कंपनी के अधीक्षण अभियंता वायके सिंघई ने अधिकारियों को फटकार लगाई है। उन्होंने सभी अधिकारियों को फरवरी माह में टारगेट पूरा करने के सख्त निर्देश दिए हैं।

बुधवार से बिजली कंपनी की सात टीमें वसूली अभियान को तेजी के साथ शुरू करेंगी। कार्यपालन अभियंता एसके सिन्हा ने बताया कि 5 टीमें दिन में और दो टीमें रात में जांच कर डिश कनेक्शन की कार्रवाई करेंगी। जिन उपभोक्ताओं के बिजली बिल दो हजार रुपए से अधिक बकाया होंगे। उनके कनेक्शन काट दिए जाएंगे।

सहायक अभियंता शुभम् त्यागी ने बताया कि टॉप 20 बकायादारों की सूची बिजली कंपनी के कार्यालय में चस्पा की जाएगी। लिस्ट फाड़ने व स्टाफ से अभद्रता करने पर शासकीय कार्य में बाधा पहुंचाने का केस दर्ज कराया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही बिजली कंपनी अब नियमित बिल जमा करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को सम्मानित भी करेगी।

बिजली कर्मचारी महासंघ के सदस्यों ने भी राजस्व वसूली में लगे कर्मचारियों की सुरक्षा पर चिंता जाहिर की। कर्मचारियों के साथ वसूली के दौरान होने वाली मारपीट को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन से सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है। कर्मचारियों ने अधीक्षण अभियंता से कर्मचारियों के लंबे समय से रुके प्रमोशन को भी जल्द देने की मांग की।

