पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Fulfill The Promise Shivraj; Sagar Needs Women University, Development Authority And Super Specialty Hospital

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज सागर में सरकार:वादा निभाओ शिवराज; सागर को चाहिए महिला विवि, विकास प्राधिकरण और सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी अस्पताल

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खेल परिसर के बाजू वाले मैदान में मंत्री और कलेक्टर ने व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
खेल परिसर के बाजू वाले मैदान में मंत्री और कलेक्टर ने व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।
  • मुख्यमंत्री पौने 4 घंटे शहर में रहेंगे, अमृत पार्क सहित 400 करोड़ के कामों का लोकार्पण व भूमिपूजन करेंगे

शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान पौने 4 घंटे सागर में बिताएंगे। इस दौरान अमृत पार्क सहित 400 करोड़ के कार्यों का लोकार्पण एवं भूमिपूजन करेंगे। सागर की पांच बड़ी मांगें हैं जो अब तक पूरी नहीं हुई।

इनमें महिला विश्वविद्यालय, सागर विकास प्राधिकरण, बीएमसी में सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी सुविधाएं, बायपास और आईटी पार्क शामिल हैं। मुख्यमंत्री अपने पुराने दौरे पर इन कामों की घोषणा कर चुके हैं लेकिन अमल नहीं हुआ। विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन ने बताया कि सीएम के सामने फिर यह मांग रखेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री चौहान सुबह 11.45 बजे सागर के पुलिस लाइन स्थित हैलीपेड पर उतरेंगे। दोपहर 1.30 बजे मुख्य कार्यक्रम स्थल खेल परिसर के बाजू वाले मैदान में पहुंचेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री कृषक योजना के तहत सिंगल क्लिक के माध्यम से प्रदेश के 20 लाख किसानों के खाते में 400 करोड़ की राशि पहुंचाई जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री दोपहर 2.45 बजे गोपालगंज स्थित संजय वाल्मीकी के घर पहुंचेंगे।

5 घोषणाएं, जो मुख्यमंत्री ने की थीं लेकिन अमल नहीं हुआ

सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी अस्पताल; हृदय एवं मस्तिष्क रोग का इलाज कराने बाहर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा
बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज होने के बावजूद भी हृदय और मस्तिष्क रोग आदि के इलाज के लिए सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी डॉक्टर्स नहीं है। जिला अस्पताल में ट्रामा सेंटर तो है, लेकिन हादसों में घायल होने और हार्ट अटैक वाले मरीजों को सीधे बीएमसी रैफर किया जाता है। वहीं बीएमसी में भी इन मरीजों के इलाज के लिए सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी डॉक्टर्स न होने के कारण मरीज को या तो प्राइवेट अस्पताल या फिर भोपाल और नागपुर जाना पड़ता है।

सागर विकास प्राधिकरण; भोपाल, इंदौर की तरह शहर में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर के लिए जरूरी है यह विभाग
सागर में नगर निगम और स्मार्ट सिटी के अलावा शहरी विकास के लिए कोई अन्य बॉडी नहीं है। जबकि भोपाल, इंदौर, देवास और जबलपुर जैसे शहरों में विकास प्राधिकरण भी काम कर रहा है। जबकि सागर में सारडा के तहत बुंदेलखंड विकास प्राधिकरण की स्थापना हुई थी, लेकिन पिछले तीन साल से प्राधिकरण की आर्थिक स्थित ठीक नहीं है। सागर विकास प्राधिकरण बनने के बाद नगर निगम के समक्ष एक और बॉडी शहर विकास के लिए काम करेगी।

महिला विवि; छात्राओं को बेहतर शिक्षा मिल सकेगी
शहर में सिर्फ एक मात्र गर्ल्स एक्सीलेंस कॉलेज हैं। जहां हर साल करीब 5 हजार छात्राओं का दाखिला होता है। इस वर्ष कॉलेज में 13 हजार छात्राएं हैं। हर साल कॉलेज को 10 फीसदी सीटों की वृद्धि करना होती है, पर कॉलेज में पर्याप्त स्थान न होने के कारण पिछले दो वर्षों से हजारों छात्राएं दाखिला न मिलने के कारण प्राइवेट कॉलेजों में दाखिला ले रही हैं। वहीं एक कक्षा में 500 से अधिक छात्राएं पढ़ रही हैं।

बायपास; हैवी ट्रैफिक और जाम से मुक्ति मिलेगी
सागर से भोपाल, जबलपुर और नागपुर जाने के लिए जो मौजूदा सड़कें हैं वे सभी शहर के भीतर से जातीं हैं। ऐसे में इन मार्गों पर हैवी ट्रैफिक और जाम की स्थिति बनती है। नतीजा बड़े वाहन सागर से गुजरने की जगह अन्य जिलों की सीमाओं के रास्ते अपनाते हैं। यही कारण है कि सागर में औद्योगिक कनेक्टिविटी नहीं है। सिदगुवां क्षेत्र औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में बड़े उद्योग विकसित नहीं हो रहे।

आईटी पार्क; शहर के टैलेंट को यहीं मिल सकेगा प्लेसमेंट
हर साल शहर से तकरीबन एक हजार युवा सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग, बैचलर ऑफ कम्प्यूटर साइंस आदि तकनीकी कोर्स की पढ़ाई कर पास आउट हो रहे हैं। लेकिन एक भी आईटी कंपनी न होने के कारण इन्हें हजारों किमी दूर पूना, बैंगलोर और हैदराबाद आदि के चक्कर लगाने पड़ते हैं। जो बड़े शहरों में नहीं जाते उन्हें अपनी फील्ड और टैलेंट से हटकर ठेकेदारी, प्राइवेट नौकरी और व्यवसाय आदि करना पड़ते हैं। जिसके चलते शहर में हजारों युवा बेरोजगार हैं।

10 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता का पंडाल तैयार

मिल्क प्रोसेसिंग केंद्र का लोकार्पण होगा

  • 1.45 बजे- पुलिस लाइन हैलीपेड पर उतरेंगे।
  • 11.45-12.10 बजे- जनप्रतिनिधियों से मुलाकात
  • 12.10 बजे- कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय पहुंचेंगे।
  • 12.10-1.10 बजे- सागर ननि और मकरोनिया नपा नगरीय विकास रोड मैप की समीक्षा बैठक लेंगे।
  • 1.30- 2.30 बजे - खेल परिसर के पास स्थित सभा स्थल पर भूमिपूजन और लोकार्पण होगा।
  • 2.35-3.00 बजे - सिरोंजा स्थित ऑटोमैटिक मिल्क प्रोसेसिंग केंद्र का लोकार्पण।
  • 3.35 बजे- ढाना हवाई पट्टी से भोपाल प्रस्थान
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser