शोभायात्रा में सतर्कता:गौर जयंती शोभायात्रा में विहप बांटेगी मास्क

सागरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • तीनबत्ती, गौर अध्ययन केंद्र, गौर जन्मस्थली पर भी उपलब्ध रहेंगे मास्क

26 नवंबर को तीन बत्ती से निकलने वाली गौर जयंती की परंपरागत शोभायात्रा और कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले हर एक व्यक्ति के लिए विश्व हिंदू परिषद सागर द्वारा मास्क वितरित किए जाएंगे। साथ ही यहां आने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को सैनिटाइज करने की व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी।

विहिप के जिलाध्यक्ष अजय दुबे ने बताया कि इस बार कोविड-19 संक्रमण के चलते शोभायात्रा में सतर्कता बरतना बेहद जरूरी है। यही वजह है कि हमने निर्णय लिया है कि तीनबत्ती पर माल्यार्पण कार्यक्रम के दौरान मौजूद रहने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को मास्क वितरित किए जाएंगे।

इसके साथ ही कटरा स्थित गौर अध्ययन केंद्र और शनीचरी स्थित गौर जन्मस्थली पर जो कार्यक्रम होंगे, वहां मौजूद रहने वाले लोगों को भी हम मास्क वितरित करेंगे। प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के हाथ भी सैनिटाइज कराए जाएंगे।

इस बात का भी ख्याल रखेंगे कि तीनबत्ती से लेकर विश्वविद्यालय तक निकलने वाली शोभायात्रा के मार्ग में जो भी लोग शामिल होंगे, उन्हें भी मास्क उपलब्ध हो ही जाएं। इसके लिए विहिप के कार्यकर्ताओं को दायित्व सौंप दिए गए हैं। गौरतलब है कि इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते विवि प्रशासन ने पहले शोभायात्रा स्थित कर दी थी।

बाद में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए ही शोभायात्रा निकालने की परमिशन दी गई है। शहरवासी भी इस बात को पूरी ईमानदारी से निभाएं और कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का पूरा पालन हो इसीलिए विश्व हिंदू परिषद के जिला अध्यक्ष आगे आए हैं।

