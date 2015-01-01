पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन की जद्दोजहद:गर्ल्स कॉलेज में सीएलसी फॉर्म जमा करने पहुंचीं छात्राएं, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की उड़ी धज्जियां

सागरएक घंटा पहले
काॅलेज में फॉर्म भरने आई छात्राएं सटकर खड़ रहीं। 
  • 2009 सीटें रह गई खाली, कोरोना फैलने का खतरा
  • चार काउंटर बनाए गए थे फॉर्म जमा करने के लिए

गर्ल्स डिग्री कॉलेज में खाली यूजी और पीजी की 2009 सीटों के लिए कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग के तहत गुरुवार को छात्राओं से फॉर्म जमा कराए गए। इसके लिए बड़ी संख्या में छात्राएं कॉलेज पहुंचीं। इसके लिए लंबी-लंबी कतारें भी लगीं। इस दौरान अधिकांश छात्राओं ने दुपट्टे और मास्क से मुंह तो कवर किया हुआ था, लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन पूरी तरह नदारद रहा। सभी लड़कियां सटकर खड़ी हुई थीं। इससे कोरोना फैलने का खतरा है। कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. डीडी अहिरवार ने बताया कि कुल 4 काउंटर फॉर्म जमा करने के लिए बनाए गए थे। बड़ी संख्या में छात्राएं एक साथ फॉर्म जमा करने आ गईं इसीलिए लंबी कतारें लगी रहीं।

