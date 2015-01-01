पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गोदाम पर कब्जा कर सामान बाहर फेंका, एफआईआर

सागर22 मिनट पहले
  • गोपालगंज थाने के शुक्रवारी वार्ड की घटना

गोपालगंज थाना अंतर्गत शुक्रवारी वार्ड में एक व्यापारी के गोदाम पर कब्जा कर सामान बाहर फेंकने का मामला सामने आया है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है।

कटरा बाजार निवासी अतुल पिता राजेन्द्र सतभैया ने गोपालगंज थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि मेरे पिता राजेंद्र कुमार सतभैया एवं चाचा नरेंद्र सतभैया ने गोविन्दराम पिता लख्मीचंद सिंधी एवं हरीश कुमार सिंधी निवासी सिविल लाईन सागर वालों से शुक्रवारी वार्ड स्थित खंडहर मकान खरीदा था।

दोनों भाइयों का बराबर का हक व हिस्सा था। चाचा नरेन्द्र सतभैया का वर्ष 1989 में निधन हो जाने के बाद चाची नीलम पति स्व. नरेन्ट सतभैया और मेरे पिता राजेन्द्र सतभैया के मध्य आपसी सहमति से बंटवारा हो गया था। मकान के बीच में दीवार बना दी गई थी।

बंटवारे के बाद नीलम सतभैया द्वारा 1995 में अपने हिस्से का मकान रामवतार पांडे पिता श्रीराम पांडे को बेच दिया था। 21-22 नवंबर की मध्य रात में रामवतार पांडे और उसके लड़के की मदद से हमारे कब्जे वाले गोदाम में रखा सामान निकालकर बाहर रोड पर फेंक दिया और गोदाम पर कब्जा कर लिया। रोड पर फैले सामान में देखा तो बहुत सारा सामान गोदाम में रखी बाल्टी, बांट, तौल कांटा सहित अन्य सामान नहीं मिला गेट तोड़ने अन्य सामान नहीं मिलने से मुझे नुकसान हुआ।

सुबह मेरे चाचा सुबोध कुमार ने मुझे फोन पर सूचना दी कि तुम्हारा गोदाम का सामान बाहर फ़ेंक दिया है और उस पर कब्जा हो रहा है, जाकर देखो। उसके बाद में तुरंत गोदाम आया तो देखा रामअवतार पांडे मेरे गोदाम में खड़े थे, तब मैंने उनसे बात करने कहा तो वे लड़ाई- झगड़ा करने लगे। रिपोर्ट पर गोपालगंज पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ धारा 448,427 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। गोपालगंज थाना प्रभारी उपमा सिंह ने बताया कि इस मामले की जांच कराई जा रही है।

