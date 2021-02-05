पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रंगे हाथ पकड़ा रिश्वतखोर डॉक्टर:मरीज से ऑपरेशन करने के एवज में सरकारी अस्पताल का डॉक्टर मांग रहा था 5 हजार की रिश्वत, लोकायुक्त ने 4 हजार लेते रंग‌े हाथ पकड़ा

पन्नाएक घंटा पहले
रिश्वत लेते पकड़े जाने के बाद डॉ गुलाब तिवारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
रिश्वत लेते पकड़े जाने के बाद डॉ गुलाब तिवारी।
  • सागर लोकायुक्त टीम ने पन्ना जिला अस्पताल में शुक्रवार दोपहर की कार्रवाई
  • डॉ. गुलाब तिवारी को रिश्वत लेते हुए सरकारी आवास से पकड़ा

लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने शुक्रवार दोपहर पन्ना जिले में सरकारी अस्पताल के डॉक्टर को 4 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए रंगे हाथों पकड़ा। डॉक्टर गुलाब तिवारी ने यह रिश्वत मरीज का ऑपरेशन करने के एवज में मांगी थी। लोकायुक्त टीम ने डॉक्टर को उसके सरकारी आवास से ही रिश्वत लेते हुए पकड़ा है। डॉक्टर मरीज मुकेश कुशवाहा को लंबे समय से ऑपरेशन करने के लिए टाल रहा था। इसके बाद 5 हजार रुपए की मांग की। जिसकी शिकायत मुकेश ने सागर लोकायुक्त टीम से की। इसके बाद शुक्रवार दोपहर यह कार्रवाई की गई। लोकायुक्त डीएसपी राजेश खेड़े ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता मुकेश कुशवाहा ने पन्ना के जिला अस्पताल में पदस्थ डॉ. गुलाब तिवारी के खिलाफ शिकायत की थी। मुकेश का आरोप था कि डॉक्टर उससे ऑपरेशन करने के एवज में रिश्वत की मांग कर रहे हैं। शिकायत में मुकेश ने लोकायुक्त को बताया था कि वह एक बीमारी से पीड़ित है। जिसके इलाज के लिए वह पन्ना जिला अस्पताल गया। वहां डॉक्टर ने बताया कि ऑपरेशन करना पड़ेगा और 20 जनवरी को उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कर लिया। इसके बाद सात दिन तक टालते रहे। मुकेश ने बताया कि इसके बाद डॉक्टर ने ऑपरेशन के नाम पर 5 हजार रुपए की मांग की तो मुकेश ने कहा कि गरीब आदमी हूं। इतने रुपए कहा से दूंगा। तो डॉक्टर ने कहा थोड़ा-बहुत कम हो जाएगा। इसके बाद मुकेश ने सागर आकर लोकायुक्त से डॉक्टर की शिकायत कर दी। शुक्रवार को प्लान के तहत मुकेश को 4 हजार रुपए लेकर डॉक्टर के सरकारी आवास पर भेजा गया। वहां लोकायुक्त टीम ने डॉक्टर को रंगे हाथों रिश्वत लेते हुए पकड़ लिया।

