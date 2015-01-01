पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरखी में खिला कमल:12वें राउंड में 20 हजार की लीड पर पहुंचे गोविंद, पारुल ने मैदान छोड़ा, मतगणना स्थल से रवाना

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस के खेमे में मायूसी साफ नजर आई
  • हार-जीत के फैसले के 5 घंटे पहले ही बोले उठे दोनों के चेहरे...
  • गोविंद को पहले ही राउंड में मिली बढ़त, कांग्रेस हर राउंड में पीछे होती चली गई

इंदिरा गांधी इंजीनियरिंग कालेज में सुरखी उपचुनाव की मतगणना मंगलवार को हुई। मतगणना के पहले ही राउंड में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पारुल साहू परिसर में पहुंच गई थीं। जबकि भाजपा प्रत्याशी गोविंद सिंह राजपूत 2 राउंड होने के बाद पहुंचे, जो अंत तक बने रहे। मतों में पिछड़ती हुई कांग्रेस को देख प्रत्याशी पारुल 7वें राउंड में ही परिसर छोड़कर चलीं गईं। कांग्रेस पूरे 22 राउंड में से 1 राउंड (राहतगढ़ ब्लॉक) से ही लीड ले पाईं। जबकि भाजपा पहले ही राउंड से जो बढ़ बनाए रखीं।

मतगणना परिसर में पार्टी प्रत्याशियों के साथ उनके अभिकर्ताओं को ही प्रवेश दिया गया था। पारुल के साथ पार्टी का कोई भी बड़ा नेता मौजूद नहीं रहा। जबकि गोविंद के साथी कमलेश बघेल समेत अन्य सुबह से ही उनके साथ बने रहे। दोपहर बाद सुधीर यादव पहुंचे।

15वें राउंड के बाद जिलाध्यक्ष गौरव सिरोठिया, नरयावली विधायक प्रदीप लारिया, समेत अन्य भाजपाई भी मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंच गए थे। उधर, देर शाम कांग्रेस पूर्व विधायक सुनील जैन भी मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंचे थे। हालांकि कुछ देर रुककर वे चले गए।

परिसर में लगाए जय श्रीराम के नारे

21वें राउंड के साथ ही भाजपा की लीड बढ़ती जा रही थी। धीरे-धीरे कार्यकर्ताओं भी एकजुट होने लगे। परिसर के अंदर ही सभी ने जय श्रीराम के नारे भी लगाए। उधर, बुंदेली गीत भी गाए। 22वें राउंड के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने चुनावी प्रक्रिया कर गोविंद सिंह को प्रमाण पत्र जारी कर दिया था। उधर, मतगणना स्थल के विजय जुलूस निकाला गया। वहीं सुरखी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बिलहरा, राहतगढ़, जैसीनगर में गोविंद की जीत के बाद समर्थकों ने जमकर आतिशबाजी की।

