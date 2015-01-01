पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत के बाद:रिकॉर्ड मतों से जीत के बाद पार्टी कार्यालय पहुंचे गोविंद राजपूत

सागर2 घंटे पहले
जीत के बाद पार्टी कार्यालय पहुंचे राजपूत
  • राजपूत बोले- यह जीत प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता की अथक मेहनत का नतीजा

सुरखी विधानसभा उपचुनाव में रिकॉर्ड मतों से जीते पूर्व मंत्री एवं नवनिर्वाचित विधायक गोविंद सिंह राजपूत बुधवार को भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंचे। यहां पर जिलाध्यक्ष गौरव सिरोठिया एवं अन्य पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से चर्चा करते हुए उन्होंने जीत के लिए सभी का आभार जताया।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह जीत सुरखी के मतदाताओं से मिले आशीर्वाद के साथ ही भाजपा के प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता की अथक मेहनत का नतीजा है। भाजपा के जिले के सभी बड़े नेताओं, जिलाध्यक्ष से लेकर पार्टी के सभी पदाधिकारियों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिस तरह से युद्ध स्तर पर कैंपेन चलाया उसी का नतीजा यह रिकॉर्ड जीत है। इसके लिए मैं सभी का आभारी हूं।

भाजपा कार्यालय में ही उन्होंने संगठन मंत्री केशव भदौरिया से भी मुलाकात की। इस दौरान भाजपा, युवा मोर्चा और महिला मोर्चा द्वारा राजपूत का स्वागत किया गया और आतिशबाजी की गई। इस मौके पर पूर्व विधायक भानू राणा, डॉ. सुशील तिवारी, लक्ष्मण सिंह, विक्रम सोनी, नवीन भट्ट, राजेश पंडित, जगन्नाथ गुरैया, शैलेंद्र ठाकुर, मनीष चौबे, रीतेश मिश्रा आदि मौजूद थे। राजपूत ने इसके बाद पूर्व मंडी अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र सिंह मोकलपुर के निवास पहुंचकर उनकी माताजी से आशीर्वाद लिया।

