  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Govinda Said By Showing Dummy Ballot Amma E Berry Flower Has To Press The Button, Second Is On The Machine

सुरखी उपचुनाव:डमी मतपत्र दिखाकर गोविंद बोले- अम्मा ई बेर फूल को बटन दबाने है, दूसरे नंबर पे है मशीन में

सागर2 घंटे पहले
डमी मतपत्र दिखाते गोविंद सिंह राजपूत

चुनाव प्रचार अब अंतिम चरण में है। ऐसे में प्रत्याशियों और पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा मतदाताओं को डमी मतपत्र भी बांटे जा रहे हैं। जिसमें ईवीएम में लगने वाले मतपत्र की डमी दिखाकर यह बताया जा रहा है कि जो प्रत्याशी मैदान में है उनका नाम और चुनाव चिन्ह किस नंबर पर है ताकि मतदाता उनके पक्ष में मतदान कर सकें और कोई हड़बड़ी में चूक न हो।

सुरखी से भाजपा प्रत्याशी गोविंद सिंह राजपूत और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी गुरुवार को जैसीनगर में जनसंपर्क के दौरान ऐसे ही डमी मतपत्र बांटे। एक बुजुर्ग महिला से भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजपूत ने बुंदेली में कहा कि अम्मा ई बेर फूल (कमल) को बटन दबाने है, दूसरे नंबर पे है मशीन में।

