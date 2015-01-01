पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना आज:गोविंद का दावा- मैं 15 हजार वोटों से जीतूंगा, पारुल बोलीं- जनता जितने भी वोटों से जिताए

सागरएक घंटा पहले
18 टेबलों पर 21 राउंड में पूरी होगी सुरखी की मतगणना
  • सुरखी उपचुनाव: मतगणना आज, सुबह 10 बजे आएगा पहले रुझान

सुरखी विधानसभा उपचुनाव-2020 की मतगणना मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके साथ ही चुनाव लड़ रहे 15 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला भी होगा। मतगणना के एक दिन पहले भाजपा और कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों ने जीत के दावे किए हैं।

भाजपा के गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने कहा मैं 15 हजार वोटों से जीतूंगा। वहीं पारुल ने कहा-मेरी जीत पक्की, जनता जितने भी वोटों से जिता दे। इस बार निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश पर पहली बार डाक मतपत्रों और ईवीएम की मतगणना एक साथ शुरू होगी।

हर राउंड की गिनती पूरी होने के बाद उसकी लिखित जानकारी आरओ और प्रेक्षक के हस्ताक्षर के बाद प्रत्याशियों और उनके एजेंटों को दी जाएगी। मतगणना के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराने के लिए दो कक्षों में 14 टेबलों पर ईवीएम की मतगणना की जाएगी। वहीं दो टेबल डाक मतपत्र गणना और दो टेबल आरओ व एआरओ के लिए निर्धारित की गई हैं। कुल 21 राउंड में मतगणना पूरी होगी। इस बार पहला रुझान सुबह 10 बजे तक आएगा।

18 टेबलों पर 21 राउंड में पूरी होगी सुरखी की मतगणना

  • सुबह 5 बजे तीसरा और अंतिम रेंडमाइजेशन होगा, इसमें कर्मचारियों की टेबलों पर ड्यूटी निर्धारित होगी।
  • सुबह 6 बजे डाक मतपत्र कोषालय से इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज जाएंगे।
  • सुबह 7 बजे मतगणना ड्यूटी के लिए कर्मचारी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज पहुंचेंगे।
  • सुबह 7 बजे प्रेक्षक और जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी की निगरानी में स्ट्रांग रूम खुलेगा।
  • सुबह 8 बजे ईवीएम मशीनें नंबर के हिसाब से टेबलों पर भेजी जाएंगी।
  • सुबह 8 बजे से ही डाक मत पत्र और ईवीएम मशीनों की मतगणना शुरू होगी।
  • सुबह 10 बजे पहला रुझान मिलेगा।

एक मशीन की काउंटिंग में लगते हैं 30 मिनट, जानें कैसे होगी मतगणना

  • एक कमरे में सात टेबलों पर ईवीएम मशीनों की काउंटिंग होगी।
  • स्ट्रांग रूम से मशीन और कंट्रोल यूनिट लाकर टेबल पर रखी जाएगी।
  • हर टेबल पर तीन कर्मचारी मौजूद रहेंगे, जो ईवीएम की सील खोलेंगे।
  • ईवीएम के साथ डाक मत पत्रों की गणना भी शुरू की जाएगी।
  • प्रत्याशियों के अभिकर्ताओं के सामने मशीन ऑन होगी और हर प्रत्याशी के सामने वाला बटन दबाकर मतों की गणना नोट की जाएगी।
  • एक मशीन की गणना पूरी होने के बाद सभी प्रत्याशियों की रिपोर्ट बनाकर एआरओ को दी जाएगी।
  • एआरओ कमरे में लगे बोर्ड पर हर मशीन की गणना लिखेंगे।
  • दोनों कमरे में मौजूद सभी 14 मशीनों की गणना पूरी होने के बाद राउंड की रिपोर्ट तैयार होगी।
  • इस पर प्रेक्षण और रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के हस्ताक्षर होंगे।
  • इसके बाद राउंड की जानकारी एनआईसी में पोर्टल पर अपलोड करने और मीडिया सेंटर पर इसे सार्वजनिक किया जाएगा।

दोनों प्रत्याशियों के जीत के ये दावे

गोविंद राजपूत (भाजपा)

  • विधायक रहते हुए क्षेत्र में कराए विकास कार्य
  • भाजपा के विकास कार्यों का क्षेत्र पर प्रभाव
  • 2003 में पहली बार विधायक बनने से लेकर सबसे ज्यादा लोकप्रिय और चहेता प्रत्याशी

पारुल साहू (कांग्रेस)

  • विधायक रहते हुए क्षेत्र में किए गए विकास कार्य
  • पार्टी बदलकर सरकार गिराने से सुरखी विधानसभा जनता में आक्रोश
  • जिले के कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का भरपूर सहयोग मिला है।

पिछले चुनावों के गणित (विधानसभा चुनाव-2018)

कुल वोटर 192773 कुल मतदान 105135 भाजपा के वोट 59388 कांग्रेस के वोट 80806 जीत का अंतर 21418

(कांग्रेस की वोट 12% बढ़ीं और भाजपा की 2.7% कम हुईं थीं, इस चुनाव में कांग्रेस की ओर से गोविंद सिंह राजपूत की जीत हुई थी)

