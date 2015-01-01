पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेडिकल कॉलेज:गेस्ट फैकल्टी देगी बैकअप, मान्यता में हाेगी आसानी, बीएमसी काे 250 सीट की मान्यता में फायदा मिलेगा

सागर
  • चिकित्सा आयोग ने मान्यता से लेकर रिन्युअल तक के नियमों काे बनाया शिथिल

एमसीआई के भंग हाेने और राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयोग के गठन के बाद से नए और पुराने मेडिकल कॉलेजों के विस्तार में काफी राहत मिलेगी। कारण एनएमसी ने मेडिकल काॅलेजाें की स्थापना और मान्यता संबंधि नियमों काे शिथिल कर दिया है। इसका सीधा फायदा बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॅालेज के अपग्रेडेशन में मिलेगा। अभी तक इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और फैकल्टी के कारण बीएमसी में एमबीबीएस की वर्तमान में 100 सीटाें काे बढ़ाकर 250 करने का मामला अटका हुआ है, लेकिन अब गेस्ट फैकल्टी आने और हेड काउंट में जुड़ने से मान्यता का रास्ता साफ हाे सकेगा।

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल काॅलेज के सभी क्लीनिकल और नाॅन क्लीनिक स्तर के कई विभागाें में प्राेफेसर, एसाेसिएट प्राेफेसर व असिस्टेंट प्राेफेसर स्तर के पदाें की कमी के कारण 250 सीटाें का मान्यता का मामला अटका हुआ है। इसके अलावा अस्पताल के एक्टेंशन काे लेकर भी समस्या है। इसमें राहत भरी खबर यह है कि एनएमसी के नए नियमाें के तहत अब बीएमसी पूर्ण कालिक फैकल्टी अर्थात शिक्षकाें के पदाें पर अस्थाई ताैर पर गेस्ट फैकल्टी काे नियुक्त कर सकता है। मान्यता के नए नियमाें के अनुसार राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयाेग गेस्ट फैकल्टी काे भी पूर्णकालिक पदाें के अनुसार ही हेड काउंट में मान्यता देगा। इससे बहुत बड़ी समस्या हल हाेगी।

इसके अलावा वर्तमान में अस्पताल में 750 बिस्तर की क्षमता काे बढ़ाकर 1150 करना है, लेकिन वतर्मान बीएमसी अस्पताल में एक्टेशन की जगह नहीं है। एनएमसी ने इस अनिवार्यता काे घटाकर 1050 कर दिया है। इस लिहाज से 100 बिस्तर की कमी हाेेने पर भी मान्यता आराम से मिल सकेगी। वहीं सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी वर्तमान में 1600 मीटर में बनी हुई है। जबकि 250 सीटाें के मान से 4000 मीटर में लाइब्रेरी, लेक्चर थिएटर, कंप्यूटर लैब हाेना अनिवार्य था। एनएमसी ने इसमें भी ढिलाई दी है, जिसके बाद फिलहाल वर्तमान सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी के आधार पर ही एमबीबीएस में 250 सीट की मान्यता मिल सकेगी।

बीएमसी में वर्तमान स्थिति

एमबीबीएस की सीट‌्स- 100 मान्यता चाहिए- 250 सीट्स अस्पताल की बिस्तर संख्या- 750 250 सीट्स के आधार पर बिस्तर- 1050 बिस्तर सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी का निर्माण- 1600 मीटर 250 सीट्स पर अब चाहिए- 1600 मीटर फैकल्टी के पद स्वीकृत- 150 सीट्स के मान से अब फैकल्टी चाहिए- 250 सीट्स के मान से नए पदों की स्थिति- शासन से स्वीकृत हाेना क्या फायदा मिलेगा- गेस्ट फैकल्टी से पूरी कर सकेंगे

मान्यता में फायदा मिलेगा

राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयाेग के गठन के बाद मान्यता संबंधि नियमाें काे शिथिल किया गया है। 250 सीटाें के मान से एसाेसिएट और असिस्टेंट प्राेफेसर स्तर के पदाें पर गेस्ट फैकल्टी रखेंगे, इन्हें रेग्युलर स्टाफ की तरह हेड काउंट में शामिल किया जाएगा। इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर में भी नए नियमाें के चलते लाभ मिलेगा और मान्यता का रास्ता साफ हाेगा।

- डाॅ. आरएस वर्मा, प्रभारी डीन, बीएमसी सागर

बीएमसी सहित अन्य मेडिकल काॅलेजाें काे फायदा मिलेगा

यह सही है कि पूर्व में एमसीआई के नियम मान्यता काे लेकर काफी सख्त थे। एनएमसी ने गठन के बाद सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं काे बेहतर बनाने, निजी और सरकारी मेडिकल काॅलेजाें की मान्यता के नियमाें, फैकल्टी की अनिवायर्ताओं में रिलेक्स दिया है। फायदा मिलेगा।

- डाॅ. जीएस पटेल, पूर्व डीन व डीएमई

