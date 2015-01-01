पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉलेज में दहशत:इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज की लैब में निकला गोहेरा; सफाई करते समय दिखा

सागर22 मिनट पहले
लैब से पकड़े गए गुहेरे को दिखाते सर्प मित्र।
  • पहले भी लैब से गोहेरा व कोबरा सांप पकड़े जा चुके हैं

शासकीय इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के कर्मचारी बुधवार दोपहर तब घबरा गए, जब उन्होंने कॉलेज के अंदर गोहेरा देखा। इसे बाद में सर्प विशेषज्ञ की मदद से पकड़ लिया गया।

कॉलेज के एडमिशन सेल प्रभारी गोविंद राय ने बताया कि कॉलेज में फिलहाल क्लासेज नहीं लग रही हैं। दोपहर करीब साढ़े 12 बजे कर्मचारी साफ-सफाई कर रहे थे, तभी उन्हें इलेक्ट्रिकल डिपार्टमेंट की कम्प्यूटर लैब में डेढ़ फीट का गुहेरा दिखा। इसके बाद सर्प विशेषज्ञ अकील बाबा को बुलवाया गया। उन्होंने गोहेरा को पकड़ लिया। इसे जंगल में छोड़ा जाएगा।

अकील बाबा ने बताया कि यह जहरीला होता है। इसकी लार में जहर पाया जाता है। इसके काटने से व्यक्ति की मौत तक हो जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि ठंड से बचने के लिए यह लैब में कम्प्यूटर के पीछे छिप गया था। यदि यह रात भर ठंड में रहता, तो सुबह तक इसकी मौत हो जाती। यही कारण है कि सर्प और गोहेरा ठंड में बाहर नहीं निकलते। यह भोजन की तलाश या धूप सेंकने के लिए बाहर आया होगा। इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज पहाड़ी पर स्थित है। आसपास जंगल लगा है। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले भी कॉलेज में से गोहेरा व कोबरा सांप पकड़े जा चुके हैं।

