योद्धा तुम्हें नमन:कोरोना की चपेट में आए बीना थाने के हवलदार शहीद, पुलिसकर्मियों ने दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर

सागर/बीना2 घंटे पहले
12 पुलिसकर्मियों ने कोरोना की चपेट में आए बीना थाने के हवलदार को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया
  • 32 साल पुलिस विभाग में दी सेवा, 12 पुलिसकर्मियों ने दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर

ड्यूटी के दौरान कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हुए बीना थाने के हवलदार रामेद्र मिश्रा का बुधवार की रात निधन हो गया। गुरुवार को उनके पैतृक गांव लुहर्रा में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। कोरोना से जंग में शहीद हुए अपने सिपाही को पुलिस विभाग ने गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर देकर श्रद्धांजलि दी।

जानकारी के अनुसार मिश्रा 6 अक्टूबर को ड्यूटी करते हुए कोरोना पाजिटिव हो गए थे। उन्हें इलाज के लिए शहर के सागरश्री अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। यहां इलाज के दौरान बुधवार रात करीब 2 बजे उनका निधन हो गया। सूचना लगते ही पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारी अस्पताल पहुंचे और पुलिस की एंबुलेंस से उनके शव को पैतृक गांव लोहारा ले जाया गया यहां उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया इस दौरान 12 पुलिसकर्मियों ने गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर देकर श्रद्धांजलि दी।

किसान परिवार में जन्में थे मिश्रा

रामेंद्र मिश्रा का जन्म जलंधर के मध्यमवर्गीय किसान शंभू दयाल मिश्रा के घर 1 जुलाई 1962 को हुआ था। परिवार में बड़े भाई वीरेंद्र मिश्रा पत्नी कमलेश मिश्रा तथा बेटा राहुल मिश्रा है। रामेंद्र मिश्रा बचपन से पढ़ाई में अब्बल थे। इसके साथ ही देशभक्ति जन सेवा के लिए हमेशा अग्रणी रहते थे।

इसी जज्बे के कारण वे होमगार्ड सैनिक के पद पर भर्ती हुए। 1988 में पुलिस विभाग में आरक्षक के पद पर भर्ती हुए। करीब 32 साल की सेवाओं के दौरान उन्होंने जिले के विभिन्न थानों खुरई, खिमलासा, भानगढ़ और बीना में सेवाएं दी। पुलिस विभाग ने वर्ष 2012 में उन्हें प्रधान आरक्षक के रूप में पदोन्नत किया।

