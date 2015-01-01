पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच बंद:स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बीएमसी काे एंटीजन किट देने से किया इनकार, दाे दिन से फ्लू ओपीडी में जांच बंद

सागर2 घंटे पहले
स्टाक खत्म हाेने के बाद दाे दिन से जांच बंद

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॅालेज में गुरुवार काे लगातार दूसरे दिन फ्लू ओपीडी में एक भी मरीज की काेराेना की एंटीजन किट से जांच नहीं हाे सकी। अभी तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग से बीएमसी काे एंटीजन किट उपलब्ध कराईं जाती थी, लेकिन स्टाक खत्म हाेने के बाद दाे दिन से जांच बंद हाे गई हैं।

काेराेना कंट्राेल के नाम पर जहां लाखाें-कराेड़ाे रुपए पानी की तरह बहाए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन जब-तब अप्रत्याशित स्थिति सामने आ जाती है। संभागीय मुख्यालय पर स्थित काेविड अस्पताल की फ्लू ओपीडी में दाे दिन से काेराेना के एंटीजन टेस्ट बंद हाे गए हैं।

कारण यहां एंटीजन जांच किट खत्म हा़े गई हैं। हालांकि यहां की वायरोलॉजी लैब में आरटीपीसीआर जांच विधिवत चल रही हैं। बीएमसी के डाॅक्टर स्वास्थ्य विभाग में जेडी कार्यालय और सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के चक्कर काटते रहे, लेकिन शाम तक उन्हें एंटीजन किट नहीं मिल सकी थीं।

शासन ने बीते दिनाें काेराेना जांच काे लेकर व्यवस्था दी थी, जिसमें बीएमसी में आरटीपीसीआर से काेराेना जांच उसी मरीज की हाेगी, जाे यहां अस्पताल में भर्ती हाेंगे। वहीं एंटीजन टेस्ट उन मरीजाें का किया जाएगा, जाे कैजुअल्टी में आपात व गंभीर स्थिति में आएंगे। वहीं ऐसे मरीज जाे बुखार, गले में दर्द या काेराेना के अन्य लक्षणाें वाले हाेंगे, उनकी एंटीजन से जांच की जाएगी।

शासन ने सीमित किट दी हैं

काेराेना में एंटीजन किट शासन स्तर से उपलब्ध कराई जाती हैं। हमें प्रतिदिन के अनुसार करीब 450 किट मिली हैं। हमारे फीवर क्लीनिक के लिए ही यह नाकाफी हैं। काेराेना जांच और इलाज काे लेकर शासन ने एक व्यवस्था दी है, उसी अनुसार सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई जाती है।

- डाॅ. एमएस सागर, सीएमएचओ, सागर

