सागर पहुंचे CM:काफिले की दो कार आपस में टकराईं, विरोेध के चलते दो दर्जन कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता हिरासत में लिए, कुछ घर में नजरबंद

सागर40 मिनट पहले
सीएम शिवराज सिंह के सागर पहुंचते ही कांग्रेसियों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया। इन्हें पुलिस ने रोका। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीएम शिवराज सिंह के सागर पहुंचते ही कांग्रेसियों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया। इन्हें पुलिस ने रोका।
  • खेल मैदान में चल रहा मुख्य समारोह, विभिन्न योजनाओं का लोकार्पण करेंगे CM

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान शनिवार दोपहर सागर पहुंचे। इसके बाद सीएम का काफिला पुलिस लाइन होते हुए कलेक्टोरेट के लिए निकला। इस दौरान काफिले में शामिल तेज रफ्तार दो कार आपस में टकरा गई। हालांकि टक्कर ज्यादा तेज नहीं होने से किसी को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा। सीएम को काले झंडे दिखाने जा रहे कांग्रेसियों को तीन मढ़िया के पास पुलिस ने रोक लिया। पुलिस ने बेरिकेटिंग तोड़ने की भी कोशिश की। प्रदर्शन के बाद पुलिस ने करीब दो दर्जन कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में ले लिया। साथ ही, कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं को घर में नजरबंद कर दिया।

सीएम के काफिले में दो कारें आपस में टकरा गईं। हालांकि कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ।
सीएम के काफिले में दो कारें आपस में टकरा गईं। हालांकि कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ।

कांग्रेस नेता नजरबंद

सीएम के आने पर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने पहले ही विरोध की रणनीति तैयार कर ली थी। शहर में बढ़ते अपराध व बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर सीएम को काले झंडे दिखाने की तैयारी थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने सुबह से ही पूर्व मंत्री व प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र चौधरी, प्रदेश सचिव राकेश राय, एनएसयूआई अध्यक्ष संदीप चौधरी, पूर्व अध्यक्ष युवा कांग्रेस अशरफ खान को सुबह से ही नजरबंद कर दिया। भगवानगंज स्थित पूर्व मंत्री के निवास पर नजरबंद किया गया। शेष कांग्रेस नेता सुबह से तीन मढ़िया पहुंचे।

रूट डायवर्ट होने से लोग हुए परेशान

सीएम के आने के चलते पुलिस प्रशासन ने शहर के पूरे यातायात को डायवर्ट कर दिया। प्रमुख चौराहों पर बैरिकेडिंग कर ट्रैफिक को रोका गया। शनिचरी क्षेत्र की कई गलियों को पूरी तरह बंद कर दिया गया। इससे लोग परेशान नजर आए। आने-जाने के लिए प्रमुख मार्ग बंद होने से लोगों को घूमकर अपने दफ्तर व अन्य स्थानों पर जाना पड़ा। चौराहों पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। सीएम के काफिले को निकलने के लिए रोके गए ट्रैफिक की वजह से भी सिविल लाइन के आसपास प्रमुख चौराहों पर जाम की स्थिति बनी।

दो दर्जन कांग्रीस हिरासत में, शेष घरों में नजरबंद

कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने रोका तो वे उग्र हो गए और बेरिकेडिंग तोड़ने का प्रयास किया।
कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने रोका तो वे उग्र हो गए और बेरिकेडिंग तोड़ने का प्रयास किया।

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान को काले झंडे दिखाने जा रहे करीब दो दर्जन कांग्रेस नेताओं को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है। सीएम का सागर आगमन पर कांग्रेसियों ने पहले से ही विरोध प्रदर्शन तय कर रखा था। कांग्रेसियों का आरोप है, शहर में बढ़ते अपराध व अपराधियों पर लगाम लगाने में असफल होने पर यह विरोध प्रदर्शन किया जाना था। इसके लिए शनिवार सुबह कांग्रेस नेता तीन मढ़िया पर एकत्रित हुए ओर वहां से सभा स्थल खेल परिसर के बाजू वाले मैदान की ओर बढ़ने लगे, लेकिन पुलिस ने पहले से ही बस स्टैंड के पास बेरिकेडिंग कर रखी थी। दोपहर करीब एक बजे जैसे ही कांग्रेसी नेता बस स्टैंड के पास पहुंचे, तो उन्हें रोक लिया गया। कांग्रेस नेता बेरिकेडिंग तोड़कर बढ़ने की कोशिश करने लगे, लेकिन मौजूद पुलिस ने उन्हें रोकने की कोशिश की, तो कार्यकर्ता उग्र हो गए। पुलिस व कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच धक्क-मुक्की होती रही। इसके बाद पुलिस ने विरोध कर रहे करीब दो दर्जन कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में ले लिया, जिन्हें जैन हाई स्कूल में बनाई गई अस्थाई जेल में रखा गया है।

