  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  Hemp Reaching Odisha Via Chhattisgarh To The City, Demand Increased, Then Started Farming In The Ocean

नशे की फसल:उड़ीसा से छत्तीसगढ़ के रास्ते शहर पहुंच रहा गांजा, डिमांड बढ़ी तो सागर में करने लगे खेती

राजकुमार प्रजापति | सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • कश मारने के लिए खास तरह के कोन में बिक रहा गांजा, जानकार ही पहचान पाते हैं

शहर में गांजे का कारोबार बढ़ गया है। यहां सालों से उड़ीसा से छत्तीसगढ़ के रास्ते गांजा पहुंचता है। ये ट्रेन और सड़क, दोनों मार्ग से आ रहा है। अब कुछ सालों में इसकी डिमांड बढ़ गई है। इसके हल के लिए सागर जिले के कुछ गांवों में गांजे की खेती होने लगी है। मादक पदार्थाें की तस्करी काे लेकर नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो की रिपोर्ट में प्रदेश के 15 जिलों में सागर का भी नाम शामिल है।

उड़ीसा से सप्लाई गांजे कई खेप यहां पकड़ी गईं। जब लाॅकडाउन में गांजे का परिवहन काफी हद तक थम गया और पुलिस की सख्ती बड़ी ताे लाेकल स्तर पर गांजे की पूर्ति के लिए यहां खेताें में इसकी पाैध खड़ी कर दी है। युवाओं में गांजे की लत बढ़ रही है। यहां पुड़ियाें में गांजा बिक रहा है। कश लगाने के लिए एक खास तरह के कागज की काेन दुकानाें पर उपलब्ध है।

दिखने में सिगरेट जैसा इसलिए शक भी नहीं

आमताैर पर गांजा पीने के लिए चिलम का उपयाेग हाेता रहा है लेकिन नई पीढ़ी के लिए बाजार में सिगरेट की तरह का एक खास राेल पेपर उपलब्ध है। यह चाय-पान की दुकानाें में 10 से 20 रुपए में बिक रहा है। शहर के सिविल लाइन, कैंट, मकराेनिया, सदर, गाेपालगंज, तिली के अलावा और शहर की पाॅश काॅलाेनियाें में लाेग इसी काेन से कश लगाए जा रहे हैं। यह सिगरेट की तरह दिखता है जिससे किसी काे शक नहीं हाेता कि गांजा पी रहे हैं।

पत्ता भांग और फूल गांजे का रूप

राहतगढ़, देवरी, केसली, महराजपुर, मालथाैन, रहली, बंडा व ग्रामीण इलाकाें में चाेरी छिपे गांजे की खेती हाे रही है। यहां से सैकड़ाें पाैधे जब्त किए। इसकी पत्तियां से भांग बनती है, जबकि फूल का पार्ट गांजे के रूप में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

11 महीने में 17 केस, 20 लाख का गांजा जब्त

जिले में एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत गांजा तस्करी के 17 केस दर्ज हुए हैं। इस साल नवंबर तक 20 लाख रुपए का गांजा जब्त हुआ है। महराजपुर, सुरखी व गाेपालगंज पुलिस ने वाहनाें से गांजे की जब्ती की।

प्रमुख केंद्र है काला हांडी

उड़ीसा का काला हांडी गांजा तस्करी का प्रमुख केंद्र है। छत्तीसगढ़ की चिल्पी बाॅर्डर से मंडला के माेतीनाका थाना क्षेत्र में कई बार गांजे की खेप पकड़ी गई है। गांजा छत्तीसगढ़ से सागर पहुंचता है।

तीन राज्यों में फैला कारोबार, तस्करी में नक्सली कनेक्शन

उड़ीसा व छत्तीसगढ़ दाेनाें स्थानाें से गांजा मप्र के विभिन्न जिलाें में सप्लाई हाेता है। गांजे की तस्करी में नक्सली कनेक्शन की बात भी सामने आ रही है। रेलवे द्वारा पिछले साल उड़ीसा की कुछ महिलाओं काे गांजा तस्करी में पकड़ा था।

नशेड़ी बोले- 50 से 500 रु. तक की पुड़िया उपलब्ध

रिपाेर्टर- कहां हाे भाई, बहुत दिन से मिले नहीं?
युवक- भाई दाेस्ताें के साथ बैठा हूं, सुनाइए।
रिपाेर्टर- कुछ नहीं तुम बता रहे थे कि आज-कल एक राेल पेपर चल रहा है।
युवक- काैन सा?
रिपाेर्टर- जिससे गांजे की सिगरेट बन जाती है।
युवक- अच्छा वह।
रिपाेर्टर- हां, कहां मिलेगा?
युवक- चाय-पान की दुकानाें पर बिक रहा है।
रिपाेर्टर- काैन सी दुकान।
युवक- सिविल लाइन, बस स्टैंड, गुजराती बाजार, मकराेनिया की दुकानाें पर मिल जाएगा।
रिपाेर्टर- कितने का आता है?
युवक- दाे तरह का मिलता है।
रिपाेर्टर- काैन-काैन सा?
युवक- एक तीन पेपर में और दूसरा काेन में।
रिपाेर्टर- कितने का आएगा?
युवक- यही 10-20 रुपए का।
रिपाेर्टर- इसे कैसे उपयाेग करते हैं?
युवक- इसमें मसाला भरकर सिगरेट की तरह।
रिपाेर्टर- मसाला क्या हाेता है?
युवक- गांजे की पुड़िया।
रिपाेर्टर- कितने की पुड़िया मिलती है?
युवक- 50 से 500 रुपए तक की पुड़िया आती है।

लाेग गांजे की जानकारी दें, कार्रवाई हाेगी

यहां ड्रग्स के चलन के बारे में जानकारी नहीं मिली। गांजे की समय-समय पर जब्ती हाेती रही है। जहां भी गांजे की खेती या इसका स्टाॅक मिलेगा। लाेग पुलिस काे जानकारी उपलब्ध कराए हम कार्रवाई करेंगे।

- अनिल शर्मा, आईजी, सागर

7804963105 पर दें सूचना, नाम गुप्त रखेंगे

आसपास कहीं भी गांजा और अन्य मादक पदार्थ की बिक्री दिखे ताे हमें वाट्सएप नंबर 7804963105 पर मैसेज भेजें। संबंधित का नाम गुप्त रखा जाएगा।

- अतुल सिंह, एसपी

