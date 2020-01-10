पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:183 दिन बाद खुले हाई व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल

सागर13 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण महामारी के चलते राज्य शासन ने 21 मार्च से शासकीय एवं निजी स्कूल बंद कर दिए थे। हमारा घर हमारा विद्यालय एवं डिजीलैप के जरिए छात्र-छात्राओं की पढ़ाई कराई जा रही थी। शासन के आदेश पर 21 सितंबर से शासकीय हाई एवं हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल को पूरी कोरोना गाईड लाईन के तहत खोल दिया गया है। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी अजब सिंह ठाकुर ने बताया कि स्कूल पूरी गाईडलाईन के साथ सोमवार को खोले गए। स्कूल खोलेने के पूर्व विद्यालय परिसरों को सैनेटाइज कराया गया एवं बैठने के लिए फिजीकल डिस्टेंस के हिसाब से बैठक व्यवस्था बनाई गई।

हाईस्कूल पूरक परीक्षा में 445 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित: माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल द्वारा आयोजित बोर्ड परीक्षा कक्षा 10वीं की पूरक परीक्षा में विषय विज्ञान के पेपर में 445 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

