  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  Illegal Liquor Being Carried Along With Grocery Items, Police Caught 230 Boxes Of Liquor Worth 11 Lakhs

कार्रवाई:किराना सामान के साथ ले जा रहे थे अवैध शराब, पुलिस ने 11 लाख की 230 पेटी शराब पकड़ी

सागर2 घंटे पहले
गढ़ाकोटा पुलिस ने एक पिकअप वाहन से 11 लाख रुपए से अधिक कीमत की अवैध शराब जब्त की है। यह शराब कटनी से गढ़ाकोटा में खपाने के लिए लाई जा रही थी। पुलिस को मुखबिर से शराब आने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई तो तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए टीमों को सक्रिय किया गया। बताए गए स्थान पर दबिश दी गई तो पुलिस ने दमोह-गढ़ाकोटा रोड पर एक ढाबा के पास वाहनों की जांच शुरू की गई।

इस दौरान पुलिस की एक पिकअप वाहन पर नजर पड़ी। पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर पिकअप वाहन को रोका और तलाशी ली। एडिशनल एसपी बीना विक्रम सिंह ने बताया कि वाहनाें की तलाशी के दौरान पिकअप वाहन में किराना के सामने के बीच 230 पेटी अवैध देशी शराब मिली। शराब की कीमत 11 लाख 38 हजार रुपए आंकी गई है।

पुलिस ने शराब और तस्करी में इस्तेमाल किए जा रहे पिकअप वाहन क्रमांक एमपी 15 जी 1570 जिसकी कीमत 5 लाख आंकी है। मौके से दो आरोपी पकड़े गए। इनमें सुभाष वार्ड निवासी कुलदीप पिता मनोज मिश्रा और महाराणा प्रताप वार्ड निवासी शुभम पिता मुन्ना कोरी को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके खिलाफ धारा 34 आबकारी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

