कार्रवाई:जिले में 15 लाख से ज्यादा की अवैध शराब जब्त, रायसेन जिले से लाई जा रही थी

सागर2 घंटे पहले
आचार संहिता लगने के बाद से जिले भर में अवैध शराब काे लेकर कार्रवाई चल रही है। पुलिस और आबकारी ने अब तक 15 लाख से ज्यादा की शराब जब्त की है। इसमें महुआ की कच्ची व मसाला देसी शराब शामिल है। अवैध शराब सुरखी विधानसभा के सीमावर्ती रायसेन जिले से लाई जा रही है।

उप चुनाव काे लेकर एफएसटी, एसएसटी व आबकारी दल अवैध शराब पर नजर रखे हुए है। राहतगढ़ व जैसीनगर में कुछ स्थानाें पर शराब के स्टाॅक की सूचना पर पुलिस ने दबिश दी थी लेकिन जब्ती नहीं हुई। हाल ही में गाैरझामर पुलिस ने पकड़ी अवैध देसी शराब भी रायसेन से लाई गई थी। इसे सुरखी में खपाने की तैयारी थी।

इधर, एक पेटी अवैध शराब पकड़वाने पर 1000 रुपए का इनाम

सुरखी उपचुनाव में अवैध शराब के संग्रहण की शिकायताें के बीच शराब दुकानाें पर अवैध शराब पकड़वाने वालाें काे इनाम देने की घाेषणा के पंपलेट लगाए गए हैं। इसमें प्रति पेटी 1000 रुपए इनाम देने की घाेषणा की गई है।

यहां बता दें कि सुरखी क्षेत्र में देशी व कच्ची शराब के स्टाॅक की लगातार शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। पूछताछ और कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए यह पंपलेट आबकारी ठेकेदार द्वारा ही लगवाए जा रहे हैं। आबकारी ठेकेदार सतीश साहू ने बताया कि सुरखी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में करीब 10 शराब दुकानें है, जाे कि वाेटिंग के 48 घंटे पहले बंद हाे जाएगी। इन्हीं दुकानाें पर पंपलेट लगाकर सूचना देने के लिए माेबाइल नंबर भी दिए गए हैं।

