करवा चौथ का पर्व:पांच योग के दुर्लभ संयोग में आज मनेगा करवा चौथ, शिव परिवार की पूजा दिलाएगी अखंड सौभाग्य

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • सर्वार्थ सिद्धि के अलावा शिवयोग , बुधादित्य योग, सप्तकीर्ति, महादीर्घायु और सौख्य योग रहेगा

विवाहित महिलाओं का पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना के लिए रखा जाने वाला महापर्व करवाचौथ इस बार कई अच्छे संयोग में आ रहा है। पूरे दिन के इस कठिन व्रत को चंद्रोदय के बाद खोला जाता है।

इस साल करवा चौथ बुधवार 4 नवंबर को है। इस बार 10 साल बाद इस पर्व पर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि के अलावा शिवयोग, बुधादित्य योग, सप्तकीर्ति, महादीर्घायु और सौख्य योग का भी निर्माण हो रहा है। ये सभी योग बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण और इस दिन की महत्ता को और बढ़ाते हैं।

इस व्रत में शिव परिवार सहित चंद्र देवता को पूजा जाता है। मान्यता है कि करवाचौथ का व्रत रखने से महिलाओं को अखंड सौभाग्य का वरदान प्राप्त होता है।

पर्व की तैयारियां जोरों पर, बाजार में राैनक

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते 6 माह से ठप पड़े सौंदर्य प्रसाधन कारोबार में पर्व के चलते 6 माह बाद रौनक लौटी है। 2 दिन बाद पर्व होने के कारण महिलाएं ब्यूटी पार्लरों पर पहुंच रही हैं। इसके अलावा बाजार में चूड़ी, मेहंदी, करवा और मनिहारी की दुकानों पर भी भीड़-भाड़ बढ़ गई है।

हालांकि सौंदर्य प्रसाधन का बाजार पिछले साल की अपेक्षा 50 से 60 फीसदी ही है। ब्रांडेड कास्मेटिक कारोबारी राजेश पंडित बताते हैं कि जून-जुलाई माह में 10 से 20 फीसदी ही बिक्री हो रही थी। लेकिन पिछले दो-तीन दिन से बाजार में तेजी आ गई है। महिलाओं के अलावा पुरुष भी ब्रांडेड आइटम खरीदने के लिए आ रहे हैं।

ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालक प्राची जैन बताती हैं कि इस बार पिछली साल की तरह भीड़-भाड़ नहीं है। लेकिन फिर भी 50 से 60 फीसदी ग्राहक मेकअप, फेशियल और ब्लीच कराने के लिए आ रहे हैं। पार्लर संचालक रश्मि दुबे बताती हैं कि अनलॉक होने के बाद उन्होंने कोविड गाइड लाइन का सख्ती से पालन करते हुए पार्लर खोल दिया था।

इसलिए इस समय अच्छा रिस्पांस मिल रहा है। करीब 70 फ़ीसदी ग्राहक आ रहे हैं। ज्यादातर की डिमांड हेयर कलर, हेयर हाइलाइटिंग तथा फेशियल कराने की है।

