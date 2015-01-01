पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:कागजी कोविड अस्पताल; 9 माह में एक मरीज भर्ती नहीं किया, आईसीयू तैयार फिर भी हैंडओवर में आनाकानी

सागरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना के मुश्किल दौर में डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनाया आईसीयू वीरान

कोरोना के मुश्किल दौर में सागर स्वास्थ्य विभाग मरीजों की सुविधाएं अटका रहा है। नौ माह पहले जिला अस्पताल को कोविड अस्पताल घोषित किया था लेकिन यहां आज तक एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं किया। पांच माह में यहां बनकर तैयार हुआ आईसीयू भी अब तक चालू नहीं किया। छोटी-छोटी खामियां गिनाकर इसके हैंडओवर में आनाकानी की जा रही है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों की इस लापरवाही का प्राइवेट अस्पतालों को फायदा पहुंच रहा है। बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज की सेवाओं से नाखुश या फिर इसके फुल होने पर मरीजों को प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में जाना पड़ रहा है। संभाग के बाकी जिलों के जिला अस्पताल में आईसीयू का काम सागर से आगे निकल गया है। पन्ना में तो आईसीयू शुरू हुए 10 दिन हो गए। छतरपुर, टीकमगढ़, दमोह में आईसीयू हैंडओवर हो चुके हैं, जो इसी महीने शुरू हो जाएंगे। इधर, सागर में अफसर उपकरण-डॉक्टर नहीं होने का बहाना बनाकर बैठे हैं।

आधुनिक है आईसीयू

  • ट्राॅमा सेंटर भवन में पीछे ओटी काॅम्प्लेक्स काे काेविड आईसीयू बनाया है।
  • आईसीयू में 19 बेड की क्षमता के लिहाज से जगह है।
  • आईसीयू के पीछे सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन प्लांट लगाया है।
  • प्रत्येक बेड पर सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई की व्यवस्था।
  • काेराेना मरीज काे बेड पर एक्स-रे की सुविधा दी जा सकेगी।
  • सीटी स्कैन यूनिट काेविड आईसीयू काॅरिडाेर में।

पन्ना में शुरू हो गया आईसीयू, संभाग में सागर ही सबसे पीछे

जिला अस्पताल कोविड वार्ड आईसीयू अभी स्थिति छतरपुर 30 बेड 10 बेड हैंडओवर, अब डॉक्टर का इंतजार टीकमगढ़ 40 बेड 10 बेड हैंडओवर, इसी माह शुरू होगा दमाेह 30 बेड 10 बेड उपकरण आ गए, हैंडओवर हो गया पन्ना 30 बेड 10 बेड 15 दिन पहले शुरू, मरीज भर्ती हो रहे

कोविड आईसीयू में डेढ़ कराेड़ में यह काम हुए

  • सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई व सप्लाई का अलग कंट्राेल रूम
  • जमीन से सीलिंग तक व्यवस्थाएं व निर्माण
  • सेपरेट बिजली सप्लाई व बिजली बैकअप का सिस्टम तैयार
  • डाॅक्टर्स, नर्सिंग स्टाफ के बैठने के लिए स्टेशन तैयार।

लापरवाही: पिलर गलत बना ताे एक पलंग की क्षमता कम हा़े गई

जिला अस्पताल में ट्राॅमा सेंटर में मेजर और माइनर ओटी, सामने वार्ड वाले हिस्से काे काेविड आईसीयू बनाया है। इसे 20 बिस्तर की क्षमता के हिसाब से डिजाइन किया। निर्माण एजेंसी के इंजीनियर और विभाग की मॉनीटरिंग में खामी का नतीजा यह रहा कि एक पिलर गलत बन गया और जब ट्राॅयल के लिए पलंग की क्षमता देखी ताे मानकाें के अनुसार यहां 19 बेड ही आ सकेंगे। एक भी पलंग अतिरिक्त नहीं लगाया जा सकेगा। ड्राइंग-डिजाइन में खामी और गलत प्लानिंग के कारण एक पलंग की क्षमता कम हाे गई।

