  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  • Kamal Nath Said We Will Make A Law That If The Grain Is Bought Below The Support Price, It Will Be A Crime

उपचुनाव:कमलनाथ बोले- हम कानून बनाएंगे कि अनाज समर्थन मूल्य से कम में खरीदा तो होगा अपराध

सागर2 घंटे पहले
बिलहरा में सभा को संबोधित करते कमलनाथ
  • कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पारुल साहू के समर्थन में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने बिलहरा में की सभा

मप्र कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की सभा बिलहरा गुरुवार को बिलहरा में हुई। वे यहां कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पारुल साहू के पक्ष में प्रचार करने के लिए पहुंचे थे। उनके साथ उनके पुत्र व छिंदवाड़ा सांसद नकुलनाथ और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुरेश पचौरी भी मौजूद थे। सभा स्थल पर आते ही कमलनाथ मंच पर जाने की जगह बेरिकेड्स खुलवाकर जनता से मिलने के लिए जा पहुंचे।

सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि बिलहरा का बाजार तब चलता है, जब कृषि क्षेत्र में मजबूती होती है। किसान की जेब में पैसा होता है। कोई भोपाल, इंदौर या जबलपुर से यहां का बाजार नहीं चलता। कुछ महीने पहले ही भाजपा जो कानून लाए हैं। वह मंडियों के निजीकरण का है। ऐसे में किसानों के समर्थन मूल्य का क्या होगा।

अगर कांग्रेस की सरकार आएगी तो हम कानून बनाएंगे कि समर्थन मूल्य से कम खरीदना अपराध होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि 15 साल बाद भाजपा की सरकार ने कैसा मध्यप्रदेश सौंपा था, जो आत्महत्या, भ्रष्टाचार, बलात्कार और किसान आत्महत्याओं में नंबर एक पर था। कांग्रेस की सरकार ऐसे बिगड़े हालातों को सुधरती लेकिन शिवराज को यह पसंद नहीं आया और उन्होंने पीछे के दरवाजे से नोटों की सरकार बना ली।

उन्होंने कहा कि पारुल के पिता संतोष साहू समाजसेवी हैं। वह मेरे पुराने मित्र हैं और पारुल में भी उन्हीं का डीएनए है। पारुल आपकी सेवा करेगी। सुरखी की जनता ने ऐसे मंत्री विधायक को झेला है अब झेलने की नहीं सेवा करने वाली कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को विकास करने का अवसर मिलना चाहिए।

सुरखी मेरा परिवार है : पारुल साहू

पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री सुरेश पचौरी ने कहा कि सुरखी क्षेत्र के कस्बे और गांव का विकास तो दूर है। यहां के लोग पीने के पानी के लिए भी तरसते हैं। सुरखी प्रभारी लखन घनघोरिया ने कहा कि बिकाऊ विधायक यहां पिछले 15 सालों से विधायकी कर रहे हैं। यहां के ग्रामीणों को पानी नहीं दे पाए। जिनकी आंखों के आंसू ही सूख गए हो वो पानी क्या देंगे पर हम पारुल के साथ मिलकर इस समस्या को दूर करेंगे।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पारुल साहू ने कहा कि कि सुरखी हमारा परिवार है और परिवार की आवाज बनने के लिए अहंकार और घमंड की राजनीति के खिलाफ मैं चुनावी मैदान में उतरी हूं। इस दौरान सभा में सह प्रभारी संजय शर्मा, बंडा विधायक तरवर सिंह, संजय सिंह, कृष्णा सिंह ने भी संबोधित किया। संचालन जिला ग्रामीण कांग्रेस प्रभारी अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र सुहाने ने किया।

सभा में अरुणोदय चौबे, सुरेंद्र चौधरी, अखिलेश मोनी केसरवानी, बुन्देल सिंह बुंदेला, रामकुमार पचौरी, अमित रामजी दुबे, जीवन पटेल, मुकुल पुरोहित, वीरेंद्र गौर, भूपेन्द्र मोहासा, जितेन्द्र रोहण, प्रमिला राजपूत, रक्षा राजपूत, शारदा खटीक, ज्योति पटेल, अवधेश तोमर, आशीष ज्योतिषी मौजूद थे।

रो पड़े स्वदेश

  • दिवंगत जिलाध्यक्ष नरेश जैन को कमलनाथ ने दी श्रृद्धांजलि, जैन के भाई स्वदेश मंच पर उनका स्मरण सुनाते हुए रो पड़े।
  • जिला कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष राजकुमार पचौरी ने 151 किलो की फूलों की माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया।
  • सेवादल अध्यक्ष सिंटू कटारे और उनकी टीम ने हैलीपेड पर कमलनाथ को सलामी दी।
  • हैलीपैड पर पारुल सुरखी विधानसभा प्रभारी लखन घनघोरिया और विधायक तरवर सिंह से चुनावी चर्चा करती रहीं।
