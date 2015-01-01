पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीप उत्सव आज से शुरू:कटरा तीनबत्ती, गुजराती बाजार, साबूलाल मार्केट, विजय टाॅकीज राेड तरफ नहीं आ जा सकेंगे वाहन

सागर2 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस के एक दिन पहले कटरा की स्थिति बदहाल दिखी
  • मुख्य बाजाराें में सुबह 10 से शाम 6 बजे तक तीन व चार पहिया वाहनाें काे प्रवेश नहीं

यातायात व्यवस्था के लिए गुरुवार धनतेरस से 14 नवंबर दीवाली तक शहर के मुख्य बाजाराें में तीन व चार पहिया वाहनाें के प्रवेश पर राेक लगाई गई है। प्रतिबंध सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। कटरा तीनबत्ती, गुजराती बाजार, नमकमंडी और विजय टाॅकीज राेड तरफ वाहनाें का आवागमन नहीं हाे पाएगा। यहां पहुंचने के लिए दाे पहिया वाहन से आना-जाना हाेगा। ऑटाे, आपे, कार, चैंपियन व अन्य सवारी वाहनाें पर यह आदेश प्रभावशील रहेगा।

इन मार्गाें पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध

कटरा बाजार, गुजराती बाजार, साबूलाल मार्केट, कटरा नमक मंडी, राधा तिराहा, तीन मढ़िया, भगवानगंज, घंसू मुंशी मस्जिद रोड पर भीड़भाड़ होने की संभावना है। 12, 13 व 14 नवंबर काे चार पहिया वाहन, छह पहिया वाहन तीन मढ़िया, राधा तिराहा, अप्सरा टॉकीज, विजय टॉकीज, मोतीनगर तिराहा, राहतगढ़ वनवे से कटरा क्षेत्र की ओर प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेंगे। कटरा बाजार क्षेत्र में वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

वैकल्पिक मार्गाें से आ जा सकेंगे

कटरा, गुजराती बाजार, नमकमंडी और विजय टाॅकीज राेड तरफ तीन पहिया व चार पहिया वाहनाें के प्रवेश की स्थिति में इनके वैकल्पिक मार्गाें का उपयाेग करना हाेगा। एक से दूसरे छाेर आने जाने के लिए संजय ड्राइव, राधा तिराहा से प्लेटफार्म नंबर-2 से अंडर ब्रिज हाेते हुए भगवानगंज, भाेपाल, खुरई राेड और सदर इलाके के लाेग आ जा सकेंगे।

म्युनिसिपल स्कूल में शिफ्ट करेंगे वाहन

यातायात थाना प्रभारी रीता सिंह ने बताया कि धनतेरस, रूप चाैदस और दीवाली पर शहर के मुख्य बाजाराें में भीड़ बढ़ने के आसार है। ट्रैफिक प्लान तैयार कराया गया है। सवारी वाहन चालकाें और अन्य वाहन मालिकाें से इसका पालन करने की अपेक्षा है। तीनबत्ती क्षेत्र में जो वाहन स्थाई रूप से सड़क किनारे पार्क किए गए हैं, उन्हें हटाकर म्युनिसिपल स्कूल के अंदर शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इन वाहनों को क्रेन से हटवाया जाएगा। वाहन में होने वाली संभावित क्षति की जिम्मेदारी वाहन मालिक की होगी।

ड्राेन से रखी जाएगी बदमाशों पर नजर

ट्रैफिक डीएसपी संजय खरे ने बताया कि तीन दिन तक त्याैहार पर बाजाराें में भीड़ के चलते जहां ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था काे दुरुस्त रखना है ताे वहीं बदमाशाें से लाेगाें की सुरक्षा भी जरूरी है। मुख्य बाजाराें में ड्राेन से निगरानी हाेगी। कटरा यातायात थाने से इसकी निगरानी की जाएगी। लाेगाें से अपेक्षा है कि ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में सहयाेग करें। यह व्यवस्था आपके लिए ही है।

