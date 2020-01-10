पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सट्टा:हाेटल में आईपीएल का सट्टा खिलाते ललितपुर के दाे युवक गिरफ्तार

सागर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मकराेनिया की हाेटल पैराडाइज में किराए पर कमरा लेकर आईपीएल क्रिकेट का सट्टा खिलाया जा रहा था। मकराेनिया पुलिस ने ललितपुर निवासी दाे युवकाें काे गिरफ्तार कर उनसे 58 हजार रुपए नकद, 4 माेबाइल व एक कार जब्त की है। शहर व मकराेनिया में और भी स्थानाें पर क्रिकेट सट्टा खिलाए जाने की सूचना है। शहर के काेतवाली थाना क्षेत्र में कुछ पुराने सटाेरिए फिर सक्रिय बताए जा रहे हैं। मकराेनिया थाना प्रभारी जेपी ठाकुर ने बताया कि रविवार देर रात मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि हाेटल पैराडाइज में कुछ युवक किराए का कमरा लेकर क्रिकेट सट्टे की बुकिंग ले रहे हैं। टीम ने दबिश ताे एक कमरे से दाे सटाेरिए पकड़े गए। वे आईपीएल मुकाबले के दाैरान माेबाइल के जरिए बुकिंग ले रहे थे।

सटाेरिया दीपक जैन व अजय कुमार रावत दाेनाें ललितपुर के निवासी हैं। उनके पास दाे माेबाइल मिले। सट्टे की बुकिंग ललितपुर के लाेगाें से ली जा रही थी। ललितपुर पुलिस काे सट्टे की भनक न लगे इसलिए मकराेनिया की हाेटल से सट्टा खिलाया जा रहा था। आराेपियाें के खिलाफ सट्टा एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें