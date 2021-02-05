पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाबालिग ने ट्रेन से कटकर दी जान:10वीं में पढ़ने वाली छात्रा ने ट्रेन के सामने की आत्महत्या, सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा, दो लोगों पर बदनाम करने का आरोप

सागरएक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार सुबह बालिका के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जाया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
शुक्रवार सुबह बालिका के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जाया गया।
  • गुरुवार शाम को खुरई के सुमरेरी स्टेशन के पास पटरी पर मिला शव
  • जीआरपी पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर शुरू की जांच, शुक्रवार सुबह हुआ पीएम

10वीं कक्षा में पढ़ने वाली एक नाबालिग बालिका ने ट्रेन से कटकर जान दे दी। घटना गुरुवार शाम खुरई के सुमरेरी रेलवे स्टेशन के पास की है। छात्रा 5 भाइयों में इकलौती बहन थी। जीआपी पुलिस को छात्रा के जींस के पेंट की जेब से एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है। जिसमें दो नामों का जिक्र है। छात्रा ने दोनों पर उसे बदनाम करने के आरोप लगाए हैं।

इसी के चलते छात्रा ने आत्महत्या की है। शुक्रवार सुबह जीआरपी पुलिस छात्रा के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने उसे सागर ले आई। पीएम के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। जांच कर रहे जीआरपी पुलिस के एएसआई एनएस ठाकुर ने बताया कि गुरुवार शाम सुमरेरी के स्टेशन मास्टर ने रेलवे ट्रैक पर एक बालिका के शव पड़े होने की सूचना दी थी। मौके पर पहुंच कर देखा तो नाबालिग का शव स्टेशन से कुछ ही दूरी पर प्लेटफॉर्म क्रमांक दो की तरफ अप ट्रैक पर पड़ा था। बालिका का घर स्टेशन के पास ही है।

जांच की तो जींस के पेंट की जेब से एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला। जिसमें दो नाम का जिक्र है। जीआरपी पुलिस ने बताया कि घटना के एक दिन पहले नाबालिग के घर आकर गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति ने उसकी शिकायत परिजनों से की थी। जिसमें व्यक्ति ने परिजनों से कहा था कि तुम्हारी बच्ची ठाकुर बाबा मंदिर के पास किसी युवक के साथ बाइक से घूम रही थी।

घर वालों ने जब नाबालिग से पूछा तो उसका कहना था कि वह स्कूल में ही थी और शाम 4 बजे स्कूल से सीधे घर आ गई। परिजनों ने बताया कि इसके बाद वह खूब रोईं, जबकि उसे बिल्कुल नहीं डांटा गया। बालिका का कहना था कि उसे झूठा बदनाम किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद अगले दिन गुरुवार शाम को उसने ट्रेन से कटकर जान दे दी। जीआरपी पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है।

