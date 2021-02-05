पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षक भर्ती की मांग:सैकड़ों चयनित आवेदकों ने सुबह से तीन मढ़िया पर दिया धरना, दोपहर में रैली निकालकर की जोरदार नारेबाजी

सागर34 मिनट पहले
मांग के संबंध में रैली निकालकर कलेक्टोरेट जाते चयनित आवेदक।
मांग के संबंध में रैली निकालकर कलेक्टोरेट जाते चयनित आवेदक।
  • चयनित आवेदक 2018 में हुई शिक्षक भर्ती प्रक्रिया को पूरी करने की मांग कर रहे हैं

पिछले दो वर्ष से अटकी उच्चतर माध्यमिक और माध्यमिक शिक्षक भर्ती प्रक्रिया को पूरी करने की मांग को लेकर शुक्रवार को चयनित आवेदकों ने दिन भर तीन मढ़िया पर धरना दिया। दोपहर में आवेदक‌ों ने करीब एक किलोमीटर रैली निकालकर जोरदार नारेबाजी कर भर्ती प्रक्रिया को जल्द पूरा करने की मांग की। वर्ष 2018 में सरकार ने वर्ग एक और दो के शिक्षकों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू की थी। जिसमें चयनितों की सूची तक जारी हो चुकी है। सिर्फ दस्तावेजों के सत्यापन के बाद उन्हें ज्वाइनिंग दी जानी है। कोरोना में लॉकडाउन की वजह से आगे की प्रक्रिया रोक दी गई थी। चयनित आवेदक अब उसे पूरी करने की मांग जोर-शोर से कर रहे हैं।

तीन मढ़िया पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया को पूरी करने की मांग को लेकर धरना देते चयनित आवेदक।
तीन मढ़िया पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया को पूरी करने की मांग को लेकर धरना देते चयनित आवेदक।

शुक्रवार को जिले भर के करीब 150 चयनित आवेदक सुबह 11 बजे तीन मढ़िया तिराहे पर एकत्रित हुए और मांग के संबंध में धरना देने लगे। इसके बाद कलेक्टोरेट कार्यालय तक पैदल यात्रा निकालकर नारेबाजी करते हुए मांग के संबंध में सीएम के नाम अधिकारियों को ज्ञापन दिया और फिर लौटकर धरना स्थल आकर फिर से आगे की रणनीति को लेकर चर्चा की। चयनित शिक्षकों का कहना है कि 11 साल के लंबे इंतजार के बाद शिक्षक भर्ती निकाली गई। अभ्यर्थियों ने अपने सारे निजी आर्थिक कार्य छोड़कर बड़ी मेहनत से चयन सूची में स्थान प्राप्त किया है। मेरिट सूची के बाद केवल दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन बाकी रह गया है, लेकिन अब प्रक्रिया को पूरा नहीं किया जा रहा है। चयनित शिक्षक हरिओम तिवारी ने कहा कि दुर्भाग्य का विषय है कि मप्र शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में 27वें नंबर पर पहुंच गया है। सूर्यकांत द्विवेदी ने कहा कि सरकार लाखों अभ्यर्थियों से बीएड तो करा लेती है लेकिन परीक्षा तथा नियुक्ति को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया जाता है। यदि मुख्यमंत्री प्रदेश में रोजगार देने का वादा करते है तो उसे क्रियान्वित भी करें। चयनित शिक्षकों ने कहा कि अब यदि फरवरी में सत्यापन प्रकिया व मार्च तक नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया पूर्ण नहीं की गई तो भोपाल में सीएम आवास पर अनिश्चितकालीन आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

