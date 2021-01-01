पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराज होकर लौटे भार्गव:ध्वजारोहण के लिए सागर आए मंत्री भार्गव प्रोटोकॉल का उल्लंघन होने से नाराज, रात 12 बजे गढ़ाकोटा लौटे

सागर3 घंटे पहले
सर्किंट हाउस में अफसरों का इंतजार करते मंत्री भार्गव। - Dainik Bhaskar
सर्किंट हाउस में अफसरों का इंतजार करते मंत्री भार्गव।

मंगलवार के गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में पीटीसी ग्राउंड पर होने वाले मुख्य समारोह में गोपाल भार्गव को ध्वजारोहण करना है। इसके लिए वे रात करीब 10 बजे सागर सर्किट हाउस पहुंच गए थे। लेकिन उन्हें रिसीव करने आला अफसर नदारद रहे। जबकि गणतंत्र दिवस ध्वजारोहण के लिए बतौर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में भार्गव को शामिल होना था, जिसका विशेष प्रोटोकॉल होता है। ऐसे में करीब 1 घंटे तक इंतजार के बाद भी जब जिला प्रशासन के आला अफसर उनकी अगवानी करने नहीं पहुंचे तो मंत्री भार्गव इससे नाराज हो गए।

इस मामले को लेकर विधानसभा में ध्यानाकर्षण भी लाएंगे
जिला प्रशासन के साथ ही उनके विभाग पीडब्ल्यूडी और कुटीर व ग्रामोद्योग के अफसर भी नहीं पहुंचे। जबकि गढ़ाकोटा से जब मंत्री निकले थे तो उसकी सूचना प्रशासन को दे दी गई थी। इससे नाराज मंत्री भार्गव गुस्से में वापस गढ़ाकोटा रवाना हो गए। उन्होंने कहा कि इस पर वे विधानसभा में ध्यानाकर्षण भी लाएंगे। मंत्री भार्गव के 25 जनवरी के कार्यक्रम का शेड्यूल उनके निज सहायक द्वारा 24 जनवरी को ही जारी कर दिया गया था। जिसमें बताया गया था कि मंत्री रात में सागर पहुंचेंगे और रात्रि विश्राम करेंगे।

